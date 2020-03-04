🔥Ian Fleming's writer's retreat for sale ahead of new Bond film launch🔥

Bond author Ian Fleming was inspired to write Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger in a summerhouse on the estate

Ian Fleming’s inspirational farm for sale — and other A-list pads

It’s “Bond Month” as the world gears up for the premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31, the 25th film in the franchise and the last mission for Daniel Craig as 007.

Now Black Hole Hollow Farm is for sale. The eight-bedroom country residence on the New York/Vermont border is where Bond author Ian Fleming was inspired to write Diamonds Are Forever and Goldfinger.

He wrote in a summerhouse and strolled in the 440-acre grounds.

In a guest book, he wrote: “Lived here like a king… in fragrant and luxurious solitude.”

The price is £2.3 million, through LandVest.