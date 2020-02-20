🔥Ian Caso named Post-Dispatch president and publisher🔥

Ian Caso, named publisher and president of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Lee Enterprises Inc. has named Ian Caso president and publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the newspaper company announced on Thursday.Caso succeeds Ray Farris, who has been promoted to operating vice president and vice president of advertising at Lee. Farris’ corporate role was further expanded, the company said, after Lee announced last month it would acquire 31 daily newspapers plus dozens of other publications from Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway.Caso joined the Post-Dispatch in 2001 as a retail sales manager after four years with the Tribune Co. in Chicago. He moved to senior management positions in advertising and was named general manager of the newspaper in 2018.Farris praised Caso’s work.“Ian has excelled in every leadership opportunity he’s been presented within our company,” Farris said in a statement. “He is a strong and collaborative partner whose energy and creativity have been vital to the success of the Post-Dispatch over the past several years.”In an interview, Caso highlighted his passion for news, the diversification of income at the paper, and his drive to grow readership.