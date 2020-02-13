🔥'I was being a perv': Home Office worker admits 'upskirt' video🔥

A government employee admitted he was “being a perv” after being caught taking a video up a woman’s skirt at Oxford Circus Tube station, a court heard.

Home Office case worker Richard Thomas, 35, used his mobile phone to take the shot, but was then confronted by the victim and other passengers who had spotted him doing it.

He initially denied taking a video and tried to walk away but was detained by police who looked at his phone, Westminster magistrates’ court heard.

Officers found footage which showed the woman’s legs and underwear, and when asked why he had done it Thomas replied: “I was being a perv.”

Magistrate Paul Brooks adjourned sentencing until next month, saying: “Sounds like he had a good job and everything — what a stupid thing to do.”

The court heard Thomas has worked for the Home Office since 2008 but was recently signed off sick and has been battling a drinking problem.

He took the upskirt video on October 26 last year.

The incident took place at Oxford Circus Tube station (PA)

Prosecutor Leila Nahaboo said: “The victim initially thought it was a hand, but heard a click.

“She challenged him about it and he was told by members of the public that he couldn’t do this.

“Thomas was asked to show what he’d done on his phone. He said: ‘I did not take a picture’ and tried to walk off.

“Police intervened and asked what he had taken a photo of.

“He said: ‘Her legs’. The officer asked why, and he said: ‘I was being a perv.’

“There was a video that showed the complainant’s legs up her skirt, where her knickers could be seen.”

Kiran Chahal, for Thomas, said he had been rocked by the deaths of close relatives, and called the incident “out of character”.

He added: “This will have a devastating impact on his livelihood. Working at the Home Office you have to go through security clearances.

“There is no doubt in my mind this will have an impact on his prospects of continuing to work.”

Thomas, from Croydon, admitted upskirting and possession of cannabis when he was arrested. He will return to court for sentencing on March 11.