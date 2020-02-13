i-was-at-home,-but

I Was at Home, But

Entertainment
Summary:

Astrid (Maren Eggert) is a forty-something mother of two, struggling to regain her balance in the wake of her husband’s death. Her adolescent son Phillip (Jakob Lassalle) disappeared for a week and now that he has returned, he faces disciplinary action at school and his toe requires amputation. As new questions confront Astrid from everyAstrid (Maren Eggert) is a forty-something mother of two, struggling to regain her balance in the wake of her husband’s death. Her adolescent son Phillip (Jakob Lassalle) disappeared for a week and now that he has returned, he faces disciplinary action at school and his toe requires amputation. As new questions confront Astrid from every angle, even simple activities like buying a bicycle or engaging with a work of art, are fraught with unexpected challenges. [Cinema Guild]
Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
105 min

