🔥I Think We Are Alone review: Run of the mill look at loneliness lacks grace🔥

Having Kathy Burke on co-directing duties for physical theatre company Frantic Assembly’s 25th-anniversary production certainly lends a sense of occasion. It’s a surprise, then, that this show about grief, loneliness and trauma – while sometimes likeable and funny – feels so run of the mill.

Written by Sally Abbott, the script weaves together three separate pairs, all struggling with sadness and separation. There’s Josie (Chizzy Akudolu), a receptionist devastated by her dog’s death but unable to cry about her late dad, hoping her son Manny (Caleb Roberts) will overcome prejudice to excel at Cambridge. Sisters Clare (Polly Frame) and hospice nurse Ange (Charlotte Bate) aren’t speaking, drinking too much and working too late to numb themselves from a shared secret. Ange cares for terminally ill young mother Bex (Simone Saunders), whose husband, taxi driver Graham (Andrew Turner), despairs.

The first half is death by monologue, as the characters tell the audience exactly what they’re thinking and feeling for at least half an hour, and you pray someone will talk to someone else. When they do, it can be clunky. But not as clunky as the set, which consists of four large panels on wheels, which look like the kind of cheap patio doors that murderers hide behind in ITV dramas. The cast wheel them around like efficient removal men, and they dominate the space in a way that detracts from the physicality of the cast. It’s strangely ungraceful for a company known for letting bodies tell stories.

Burke, along with the company’s founder Scott Graham, has done an excellent job of getting the cast to bring out the writing’s humour, with Akudolu the standout in an uneven ensemble. But this otherwise unsubtle story of families falling out and coming together again doesn’t earn the right to really move us.

Until March 21 (stratfordeast.com; 020 8534 0310)

