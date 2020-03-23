🔥'I love Liverpool': Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to emulate Steven Gerrard as one-club man🔥

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists he has ‘never really thought about’ the prospect of spending any part of his career with a club other than Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has emerged from the academy to firmly establish himself as a first-team player at the club he has supported all his life.

Last season, Alexander-Arnold got his hands on his first winners’ medal by lifting the Champions League, and is on course to add Premier League glory this term.

With so much achieved in such a short time at Anfield, might the young Scouser eventually consider a change of scenery?

Apparently not.

Asked if he is likely to follow in the footsteps of his idol Steven Gerrard and become a one-club man, the defender told GQ: “Yeah, I can imagine that.

“[Leaving]’s not something I’ve ever really thought about.

“I’ve always loved Liverpool. I’ve always supported them. I’ve always played for them. So, I’ve never had that reason to think about it.

“Yeah, still now, I wouldn’t sit there in my room and daydream about playing somewhere else.

“Right now, I’m a Liverpool player. I love the club more than anything. I love everything about it. I love the fans, the people. I love the city.

“So, no, why would I think about that?”