🔥‘I haven’t felt pain like this since my son died’: Lamar Odom struggles to speak about Kobe Bryant in emotional interview🔥

Lamar Odom has called the death of NBA star and his close friend Kobe Bryant a ‘long-lasting nightmare’.

The basketball player appeared on live TV to remember Kobe, 41, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi.

In an emotional interview, Lamar described the pain of losing Bryant to the death his own six-month-old son Jayden.

Appearing with fiance Sabrina Parr, he said: ‘It seems rather surreal, it feels like a long-lasting nightmare.

‘I’m gonna miss him dearly, his tutelage, his strong will. I’m just blessed that I was able to rub shoulders with that man and have a bit of that magical dust sprinkle off on me.

‘I can’t imagine how his children, his wife and his mother and father feel right now.

‘I haven’t really felt pain or shock like this since my son passed away in 2006.’

Lamar, 40, added that he will remember Kobe for his work ethic and ‘his willingness to overcome anything’.

He shared: ‘He was the first one to practice, the last one to leave, the willingness to put in the work at being great.

‘It really rubbed off on me. He just never stopped, he always wanted more. I don’t expect there to ever be another one like him.’

Sabrina also described how Kobe supported Lamar through his appearance on Dancing With The Stars in 2019.

‘I was happy he took the time to get involved,’ she said.

‘The moment Kobe found out he text and said “go out there and kill it”, practice till your legs hurt then practice some more.

‘Lamar was like, “we’re practicing four hours a day” and Kobe said “that’s not enough, it needs to be seven or eight”. So after that it went from me having to push Lamar to him saying, “I’m gonna get there early”. Just the way he got Lamar to respond was very impressive.’

In a tribute from Lamar on Instagram, he shared that he had decided to ‘make Kobe proud’ and go to the gym rather than ‘sniff a line’.

Praising Sabrina, he said: ‘Thank you Baby Doll for getting me to the gym. Bean would have been proud of me today after such a tragic day yesterday me getting my ass to the gym.

‘Without you here considering what I’m going thru I’d prolly be somewhere sniffing a line.’

Lamar has been open about his addiction struggles with drugs and specifically cocaine, which at its worst left him in a coma after visiting brothel Love Ranch in Nevada in 2015.

