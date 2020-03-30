🔥I feel abandoned, says Londoner stranded in Bali🔥

A Londoner stranded in Bali today said he felt “abandoned” after spending thousands of pounds trying to get home.

Nile Zahran, 40, said it had been “a nightmare” trying to get flights out of Indonesia, with routes being shut daily and without warning.

Mr Zahran, an IT product manager from Harrow, left the UK on March 7 in a two-week package deal with girlfriend Odeta Dargyte, 49.

After their journey home was cancelled they spent £1,000 for a Thai Airways flight to London leaving on March 22, but the Bali-Bangkok leg of that was also cancelled.

Mr Zahran said: “We are starting to feel a bit abandoned.”

The Foreign Office said some  5,000 Brits had so far left Bali. 

A plan to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Britons stranded abroad is due to be set out by ­Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tomorrow.

