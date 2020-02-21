🔥'I could have been a victim': Woman describes Tinder date with Grace Millane's killer days after he murdered backpacker🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman who dated Grace Millane’s killer days after he murdered the British backpacker said he told her about a “friend” who had killed a woman during rough sex.

The 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, strangled Ms Millane, of Wickford, Essex, in a hotel in Auckland on December 1, 2018 – the day before her 22 birthday.

Her body was later found buried in a suitcase in a forested area outside the city in New Zealand.

The defendant claimed Ms Millane, whom he met on Tinder, died accidentally after the pair engaged in rough sex that went too far .

Grace Millane inside a hotel lift with the 27-year-old male who is accused of her murder (PA)

A jury in November rejected that argument and found the man guilty. He was sentenced on Friday to at least 17 years behind bars.

Now a woman who dated the killer days after the murder has told the BBC how the his strange behaviour set her alarm bells ringing.

During the date, he told an anecdote about a “friend” who accidentally killed a girl during rough sex that was eerily similar to the defence he would run at trial.

“He told me about a guy he knew in Australia who had consensual rough sex involving strangulation with his girlfriend but ended up accidentally killing her,” she said.

“It was an accident – things went wrong and he was really upset by that because he loved her – but the guy got done for manslaughter and was sent down for a long time.

“What we know now is this could have been him testing out his story on me.”

The parents of Grace Millane, David and Gillian Millane (Getty Images)

The woman told her story as a cautionary tale about the dangers of online dating.

She said her instincts kicked in due to his strange behavior, and she walked away from the killer at the end of their date, even though her car was in the same direction as his.

“I do think if it had been a date in the evening potentially I could have been a victim,” she said.

“I think the invention of dating apps is a wonderful thing and I wouldn’t want to live in a world without that, but I just wish for a world where women don’t have to think about their safety all the time.”

During the trial, the jurors heard from forensic experts who examined the accused’s apartment for blood stains, as well as Miss Millane’s body after her death.

They were also shown footage of the woman and the defendant drinking at various bars in Auckland and kissing before they returned to his apartment.

Grace Millane at The Mexican Cafe in Auckland with the 27-year-old male who is accused of murdering her (PA)

Video footage of her exiting an elevator on the third floor marked the last recorded time Miss Millane was seen alive.

Police officers said phone data showed the killer had used Google to browse websites for large duffel bags, suitcases and car hire after Miss Millane died.

The defendant’s phone was also used to search for “flesh-eating birds” and “are there vultures in New Zealand?”.

Records showed the defendant had searched online for “the hottest fire”, “large bags near me” and “Waitakere Ranges”.

The Millane family have now set up a charity in her memory, called Love Grace, where handbags and toiletries are collected for domestic abuse victims.

The project is now running in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Britain.