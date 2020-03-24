🔥I can't concentrate on reading or learning new skills — I only have eyes for virtual matchmaking now🔥

This could be a chance for self-improvement. I’ve seen the articles, tweets and Instagram stories about how quarantine is an opportunity to finally read La Peste by Albert Camus, make pasta from scratch like Jamie Oliver did last night, or dust off your recorder and master Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 in C minor. If you are able to do any of these things I salute you. But my suspicion is that if you aren’t the sort of person who reads James Joyce for lols by now, a climate of ambient anxiety is not going to make you change your habits. If you have kids who are now at home you’re in with even less of a shot.

I have a stack of books on my bedside table but all they are doing is making me feel guilty that I can’t concentrate on reading. I keep opening Hilary Mantel’s new book, The Mirror and the Light, purposefully, only to find I’m just staring at the words and have no idea what is going on. My mind is elsewhere, working overtime turning over all the uncertainties of Covid-19.

The only distraction activities that are working for me are cooking (Nigella Lawson was right about fattening the curve, I’m currently making my way through a bowl of homemade tiramisu) and matchmaking. Want some love in the time of coronavirus? I’m your girl. You may not be able to actually go on a date but if you enjoy the first flush of socially distanced flirting then what are you waiting for? Everyone is at home staring at their phones. It’s prime time.

So far I’ve had a 100 per cent success rate. Four of my friends have currently taken their relationships to the next level — I introduced them in group calls on the Houseparty app and now they have kicked me out of the conversation to flirt privately. It’s making them wish they’d had pre-isolation haircuts and colours — one is stockpiling dye and has given herself a trim to feel confident for her video dates. She’s not ready for him to see her real hair colour yet. I’m not the only aspiring Cilla Black — an Instagram account called Love is Quarantine (a riff on the TV show Love is Blind) has 14.5 thousand followers and allows people to post short videos of themselves and go on virtual dates. There’s a Google Sheet to analyse developments, for example why did Rich not ask his Carrie about herself?

In real life I may be hunched over my kitchen table arguing with my boyfriend about whose turn it is to charge their laptop, but this account allows me to escape and worry about bigger issues. For starters, why did Rich make such an amateur error when he said he liked Carrie and would stop hunting if that made her happy? Why for that matter is Rich still going hunting?

Members of the Love is Blind cast (Netflix)

Don’t make the same mistakes as Carrie and Rich. If you’ve always liked someone now could be your chance. Nervous about where to start? Just use an abysmal topical chat-up line and claim it’s ironic. Try “I’m just a girl, standing six feet away from a boy, asking him to move back another foot”. Dating at the moment is a chance to be imaginative. Let love blossom while watching the same film in your respective homes with a quarantini (a martini, drunk inside with added vitamin C) or recreate your favourite restaurant over video call (tilt the camera down on your face, instead of up — it’s more flattering). Just keep me updated please.

Clear, calm Jenny is woman of the hour

Those who have spent time in isolation say it is important to have a routine. Watching the Government’s announcements each day has become part of mine (followed by a glass of wine for medicinal purposes).

One person stands out in the briefings, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries. What we need from the Government is clear, specific detail and Harries provides this, in measured tones. She doesn’t just speak of gatherings, or leaving the house in broad terms but defines the size of gatherings and where you can go; and she also took the mental-health effect of social isolation into account. There doesn’t seem to be an agenda with her other than doing her job. I’ve felt a bit like a child lately as the Government tells me what to do — a similar sense to when you were young and didn’t know what rule your parents were going to impose next or why. If rules are simple and make sense, they are easier to obey.

Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Dr Jenny Harries (PA)

Everyone has a role to play and Johnson, with clenched fists on the Downing Street table last night, played his part, but I’m glad Harries is by his side.

A drinking game with a difference

A friend suggested a game to divert us — draw the floorplan of a pub we used to go to and post it on WhatsApp so everyone can try and guess which pub it is. None of us knows the official symbols for doors or windows so creativity has been given free rein

I presented what I thought was an impeccable architectural rendering of The Lamb, in Holloway Road, only for my friends to ask if they were so inebriated they didn’t realise there was a table at the front — it was meant to be a door, obvs. I’ve suggested to colleagues we play the same game drawing Prets near work that I didn’t think I’d miss so much, but there are no takers so far.