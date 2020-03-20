🔥I and You review: Maisie Williams is an unstoppable bundle of charisma in stage debut🔥

Going Out in London Discover

An intimate two-hander at Hampstead is a long way from Westeros. Yet here she is, Arya Stark, also known as actress Maisie Williams, making her stage debut.

The splendid news for, well, everyone is that Williams gives a terrific account of herself in live performance, proving to be an unstoppable bundle of charisma as she portrays a teenager in need of a liver transplant.

There’s much talk of Young Adult novels or films, but this is very much a Young Adult play. I hope that Hampstead gets the enthusiastic audience this drama deserves, but I fear it won’t be this theatre’s customary clientele.

Lauren Gunderson, one of the most performed playwrights in America, gives us two teenagers in the detritus of a teenage bedroom, the whisper of a distinctly chaste romance and a loosely defined life-threatening illness. Caroline (Williams), full of zest but confined to her room, has been off school awaiting a new liver. When Anthony (Zach Wyatt, also making his stage debut) arrives to work with her on a project on Walt Whitman poetry, she’s full of high-octane indignation and zippy one-liners.

Caroline is prime (fictional) teenager, full of snappy-shouty-sassy replies to everything, and it’s very hard to either dislike her or believe fully in her. She has a cat “who likes to accessorise” and a phone that is never out of her hand. Somewhat implausibly, at the beginning of this eventful evening with Anthony she has barely heard of Whitman, yet by the end she’s giving a speech like a university lecturer.

It sometimes seems as though the whole thing might run out of steam, before a surprising ending whose heft nonetheless feels unearned.

Until Nov 24 (020 7722 9301, hampsteadtheatre.com)

