🔥I Am Not Okay With This season 2: Renewal status and release date🔥

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS – Credit: Netflix When is I Am Not Okay With This season 2 coming to Netflix? Let’s take a look into the renewal status and expected released date for Netflix’s new original series.Netflix has done it again. It looks like they have struck gold with a brand new original series that fans can’t stop talking about. I Am Not Okay With This has been a hit ever since it hit the streaming service on Wednesday, Feb. 26.This early success has fans already asking about season 2 and when it will be coming out or even announced.Below, we take a dive into the renewal status and expected release date for season 2 of I Am Not Okay With This. Renewal StatusNetflix has not renewed I Am Not Okay With This for a second season just yet! Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean they won’t. Netflix has a good track record of how and when they decide to announce renewal for a new season, and we have a bit until that happens.Generally, Netflix likes to wait a couple of months before they make an official announcement about a new season being renewed. Several things are taken into account when deciding if a new series will indeed get a new season or not, including viewership, buzz and the ability to make the next season bigger and better without flopping, just to name a view.But don’t worry, this isn’t one of those series that was on the borderline of being good or not. It was a hit! I fully expect Netflix and the creators of I Am Not Okay With This to make announcement very soon!Release DateIf we do get a new season of I Am Not Okay With This, the expected release date could be around 12 months from the release date of season 1. Typically, seasons are separated by a year, but that really all depends on the show, especially when it comes to the cast and crew’s schedules.This is one of those shows where we could see a little longer wait time, though. One of the main reasons for that is because of the main actors, Sophia Lillis.Lillis is a very accomplished actor, and after playing an amazing role in I Am Not Okay With This, you can expect Lillis career and opportunities to continue to grow. It will depend on her schedule, along with the other actors as well.Shawn Levy is an executive producer on this project, and we know season 4 of Stranger Things is currently filming right now. So they may not start filming until Stranger Things season 4 is officially wrapped. That just all depends on how involved Levy is going forward.One thing I do hope they do is that they make season 2 longer. There was so much positive feedback on season 1, and the only complaint I saw over and over again was how short it was. It totaled 7 episodes with a run time of about 20 minutes each.Granted if you’re going to have any negative feedback from the show, it’s not a bad one to have because that can easily be fixed in season 2. I would personally like to see at least 8 episodes with a run time of 60 minutes.With all of that being said, we can expect season 2 of I Am Not Okay With This, to drop early 2021, and that’s best-case scenario. Either way, we can expect season 2 to drop sometime next year so there is a lot to look forward to!I Am Not Okay With This season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.