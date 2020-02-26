🔥I Am Not Okay With This review: You've seen this all before, but better🔥

Binge television, with its plus-size, just-one-more-bite appetite for your attention, has changed the rules of telly engagement. Annoyingly so.

For instance, is it even worth telling you that the first episode of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This is a total snorefest? Does it matter? Roll idly, inevitably on to the next one, and the next — who could blame you if you’d dropped off — and it picks up.

These days, can you judge a plot by its 20-minute pilot when the whole series has dropped right on your lap?

First impressions: watchably meh. “I’m a boring 17- year-old white girl”, announces Syd, who has recently moved to Dullsville — sorry, Brownsville, population 5,283 — Pennsylvania.

The series is watchably ‘meh’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

She has developed three things: a crush on her best friend Dina; psychic powers; pimples. Vocal fry crackles, the dialogue doesn’t. A pet hedgehog, Banana Wigglesworth, is arguably the most likeable character. It’s a shame he doesn’t get a line. Maybe that’ll help his future career.

A flash-forward promises our protagonist will, at some point, run down a dark street, Carrie-esque, covered in blood. Phew. So far, so Netflix’s alt-Disneyworld: American suburbia, front porches, retro VHS tapes, bored youths on bikes.

You’ve seen this all before, but better (Courtesy of Netflix)

A classic Netflix power coupling of Stranger Things’ producers with The End of the F***ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle combines the worst of both worlds. You’ve seen it all before, but better.

Here is the drawling, “dear diary” narration style without TEOTFW writer Charlie Covell’s irreverent wit. Here is a teenage girl imbued with enough psychic power to level a forest, but no Upside Down to go to town on. The worst she does in episode one is give someone a nose bleed. “I’m not special and I’m okay with that”, she says. Yawn.

Ultimately, there is slightly more heart to this anhedonic tale of teenage female repression. Syd’s father has committed suicide, for which there is no initial emotional correlative (hence she’s asked to keep a diary, hence she keeps vaporising bits of unsuspecting skirtingboard). The family still live above the basement he died in. How do you deal with that? By blowing things up with your mind, of course. Syd is clearly very much in love with Dina, whose boyfriend suffers her impotent scorn (the nosebleed section).

Brownsville’s woodland is blown apart because she’s horny, which has nowhere to go (“sometimes I want to touch myself”, she says, raiding a fridge at midnight. “Peanut butter helps.”) A lusty-but-sweet weed dealer provides some good laughs: his car window takes an eternity to roll down, in keeping with the pace of things, and is played for gags. He dreams of the end of the world and superpowers that will let him shapeshift into a jellyfish. Don’t we all. Why has no one commissioned that?

So, bad start, better later. The lingering binge drifts on. The creeping feeling that we’re being doped on formula TV (Hit Show 1 + Hit Show 2 = Hit Show 3?) but the algorithm is not fair to all the more subversive work Netflix does in pushing the envelope. But this is the old wine in the new bottles. What superpower would you have? Something original, I hope.

I Am Not Okay With This is available to stream on Netflix now