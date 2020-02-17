🔥I Am Not Okay With This official trailer released by Netflix🔥

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS – Credit: Netflix I Am Not Okay With This just released the official trailer for the new Netflix original series. Let’s take a dive into the series trailer, cast, and more!Finally! We finally have a full length trailer for the new Netflix original series that is set to release next week. Netflix treated us all early Monday morning with an official trailer for its much-anticipated new series, I Am Not Okay With This. I Am Not Okay With This will be available to stream only Netflix on Feb. 26, 2020.From the producers that brought you Stranger Things and the director of The End of The F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This is expected to be one of Netflix’s best shows of the entire year.Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff star in the new Netflix original series about a high school student named Sydney, played by Lillis, who is dealing with all aspects of teenage life.While navigating through the trials and tribulations of high school, she is also dealing with her newly discovered superpowers.These young actors, Lillis and Oleff are most popularly known for their roles in the IT movie series that was first released in 2017.Until now, outside of a small teaser, a synopsis by Netflix, and fan theories, we really had no official look or major idea as to what this series would entail.But that has changed now with the release of the official trailer for I Am Not Okay With This.Watch the Trailer below!I’m stoked for this new series to release especially after watching the trailer!Based on the trailer, there are several takeaways that we didn’t know for sure.One of those, is Sydney’s powers. Although we don’t know exactly what they are in full detail just yet, the trailer showed us that she is not only very strong physically but she can do things with her mind, such as making things move. In that way, she is very similar to Eleven is Stranger Things.It’s shown that Sydney gives off an ”I don’t care about anything” type of attitude. She also seems to be struggling with anger problems as well, mostly due to the fact of how terrible she believes her life is.The most intriguing part of the entire trailer was the very beginning. The first five seconds show Sydney covered in blood and running from the police!This whole series gives me a Stranger Things vibe, which I’m all for. After all, when I found out Shawn Levy was involved I knew this new series would have those vibes.Remember, I Am Not Okay With This will be available to all Netflix subscribers on Feb. 26, 2020.Will you be watching this new series? Let us know in the comments below!