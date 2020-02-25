🔥I Am Not Okay With This is the perfect Netflix show🔥

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS – Credit: Netflix I Am Not Okay With This starring Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff is the perfect Netflix show. Watch the new series on Netflix on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.I Am Not Okay With This premieres this week on Netflix, and you should jump this new Netflix original series to the top of your watchlist. It’s the perfect Netflix show.From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F***ing World, Jonathan Entwistle, the new series will be added to Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 26.The series tells the story of a teenager, Sydney, played by Sophia Lillis, who is dealing with a lot of things, including the death of her father recently. Her world has been flipped upside down, basically, and she’s struggling to find her place in the family dynamic.On top of that, her best friend, Dina, played by Sofia Bryant, is dating a new guy who is the absolute worst. She also strikes up a new-ish friendship with Stanley, played by Wyatt Oleff.Oh, and she has superpowers!That’s where the series begins, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.The show is also based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, who also created The End of the F***ing World. There are many similarities between the shows, stylistically. With Entwistle directing both, it’s obvious why that is.There are also some Stranger Things vibes with this show. That also makes sense when Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment is producing the show.I Am Not Okay With This is so good for so many reasons. You’re going to fall in love with the cast. Lillis and Oleff have great chemistry, and you’ll also recognize them from the IT movie franchise.This show, while dealing with some serious subjects, has so much heart and some really funny, weird moments.There are only seven episodes in the first season, and each episode is 30 minutes. That might feel too short for many viewers. For me, I enjoyed the low episode count. It makes for super quick binge-watch, and it’ll leave you wanting more immediately. That’s the best way for a Netflix show to end. While I love most of Netflix’s shows, there is no doubt that a few have had a few too many episodes, which dragged out storylines and injected a little bit too much boring into a series. There’s none of that with I Am Not Okay With This.I would love to see Netflix make more and more shows like this. We’ve already seen the formula work for a couple of their shows. Find people who know how to make great stories coming to life, add a few up-and-coming stars, put them together in different situations, and boom, it’s a Netflix hit. I know that’s too simplistic, and I’m making it sound easy, but that’s the recipe!I can’t wait for everyone to see this awesome series, and I’m really hoping it becomes another massive Netflix TV hit around the world.I Am Not Okay With This is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Make sure you watch this new Netflix original series!