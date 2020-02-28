🔥I am completely happy to admit to you that I'm hormonal — but don't mistake that for weakness🔥

When I first met David Cameron, I bled on his white sofa. I had my period, and accidents occasionally happen. I stood up after an hour of talking to see, to my horror, there was a perfect 2p piece-sized stain in one corner. I fled, hoping he wouldn’t notice. I was 19 and David had just started dating my older sister, Samantha.

To his credit, he didn’t tease me about it until 10 years later. To this day I remain terrified of public accidents. Even last week, I became momentarily paralysed on someone’s elegant upholstered furniture, scared to remove myself as I became convinced it had happened again. I tried a sort of sideways slither, distracting the owner (I am 46, but seriously, it would have been humiliating — you’ve ruined someone’s furniture with bodily fluids!) silently berating myself for not sitting in the adjacent claret chair. Fortunately there was nothing there and I hotfooted it to the loo.

There has always been an element of shame to our monthly visitations. But the last few years have seen a revolution, thanks to a new wave of period activists. There are Instagram campaigns trying to normalise these spillages (#bloodnormal #periodpositive); new products, from period knickers to tracking apps; cups and tampons that won’t hurt the environment; and a much-needed focus on tackling period poverty.

I cheer Scotland’s decision to finance free sanitary products for all, if only because means-testing for them would be costly and complicated. There is no male equivalent to what we experience and have to pay for. There’s been plenty of taxpayers’ cash squandered on far less useful projects. What feels frustrating, however, is that we are still having to force issues around our bodies into the public eye to gain help for a monthly process that literally powers humanity.

Supporters of the Period Products bill at a rally outside Parliament in Edinburgh (PA)

I don’t want to tell you I bled on a sofa, but I do want to reduce the period shame that means many women put up with symptoms they shouldn’t have to.

Nor do I want to admit to any man that my hormones render me weak every month. We are shamed into protesting that our periods don’t turn us into emotional rollercoasters. But they often do. Fess up, though, and it adds to the sentiment that women are irrational, not in control, not strong and not fit to rule.

There are those who argue these new period protesters are part of a competition to see who can be more woke. But no one complained when Viagra hit the market. With women, there is the idea that suffering is part of our sex. Why, if medical advancements can cure it?

Hormones can wreak havoc during and after pregnancy. I recall feeling like I was suddenly a normal person again eight years after having my last child. There have been great developments in hormone-balancing treatments that should not be the preserve of the rich.

We also need better advice on the pill, which can cause depression, mood swings and headaches, and more help regarding miscarriages. None of this is our fault. But there is precious little support. So, we have to start shouting about stuff we’d rather discuss quietly.

Women are not whingers or victims, and we are not weak. My body grew two children. Women are amazing, and we can be more amazing still.

I’m team Rory but he needs to sharpen up

I’ve long been a fan of Rory Stewart. Others will judge him for going to Eton. Or recall his behaviour in the televised Tory leadership debate. Or take the mick over the fact that he asked Londoners to let him sleep on their sofa for the night.

But I bet he will bring an intellectual rigour to the office of mayor that will see him outperform soundbite-led Sadiq Khan and power a lot of action. But at a fundraising dinner for his mayoral bid this week, that same thoughtfulness often led him to give long, confusing explanations instead of simple, believable answers.

Rory Stewart (PA)

References to his time in Kabul will not appeal to many Londoners. To win he needs to hammer hard on Sadiq Khan’s failure to reduce crime in concise, passionate messages. His charm and original thought will not get him into office, though it will be helpful when he’s there.

Children being stabbed in the streets is a stain on our city. Never mind petty crime or the feeling that it’s not even worth reporting a crime. And from what I saw at that dinner, I fear he cannot always speak with the emotion he clearly feels, nor come across as a true Londoner. But we need fresh blood in City Hall. He has time to hone his message.

Windsor winners

The Megxit debate rages on, but for a hilarious take on the royals’ current situation, I recommend TV soap opera The Windsors. It has returned to Channel 4 just in time for Meghan and Harry’s visit home next month. It is impossible to decide which character is my favourite: scheming Camilla, the Middletons (especially Carole and her feud with Camilla), sexy Pippa trying to shag Harry, or Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale) banging on about avocados. Harry Enfield is genius as Prince Charles. Actually, Princess Beatrice is probably the winner for her voice alone. The cast and script are so brilliant that the show had me crying with laughter all last night.