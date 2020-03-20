🔥Husband's hopes for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's pardon🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, said today the coronavirus outbreak in Iran could mean she is pardoned — but fears it will be “a couple of months” before they know.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was temporarily released from jail amid the Covid-19 crisis and there were hopes she could be included in a mass pardon for Persian new year.

She has been held on spying charges, which she denies, since 2016.

Mr Ratcliffe, said progress would come in “baby steps” and he did not expect an imminent reunion.

He said: “Yes technically we’re eligible, so what her dad will do is go to the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday once it is open after the holiday and ask them how to apply for the amnesty.

“The releases will come in waves over several weeks so it may not be for a couple of months before we’re sure. We’re not expecting an imminent breakthrough.”

Mr Ratcliffe said that an easing of sanctions on Iran to help it secure medical supplies during the coronavirus outbreak could help hasten the release as Iran’s hardline Revolutionary Guard, which is responsible for the detention of Mrs Zaghari-Radcliffe, has also been put in charge of the fight against the disease.