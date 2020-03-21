🔥Husband of Brit coronavirus victim who died in Bali says he 'lost half of himself'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The husband of a British woman who died after contracting coronavirus while on holiday in Bali said he has “lost half of himself.”

Kimberley Finlayson underwent two emergency operations in an Indonesian government hospital before her death.

Her husband Ken Finlayson said the couple were able to exchange goodbyes “for a few minutes” before she died on March 11 on the Indonesian island.

Speaking about his wife, who has was diabetic, Mr Finlayson said he and his four children were “absolutely devastated to lose the most beautiful wife and mother”.

The mum of four had underlying health issues (www.dentistry.co.uk)

“She’s so generous, she’s so full of life, she’s so powerful, courageous, supportive of all of us. I’ve lost half of myself,” he told the BBC

“I talked to her. She said that she loved me and we exchanged that for a few minutes and looked into one another’s eyes.

Mr Finlayson, who tested negative for the virus, cautioned other UK citizens when travelling overseas and urged them to “be strong” for their families in the months to come.

Ken Finlayson spoke to the BBC about his wife dying of coronavirus while on holiday in Bali (BBC)

He said: “The lesson for the British public to realise is that if you go to these places then people really mean well but you’re giving up that level of care which we expect and you are playing Russian roulette with your lives if you become critical.

“Mistakes were being made. I don’t believe… if this had happened in Barnet Hospital, I believe our great NHS would have saved Kimberley.

“I don’t think she would have been anywhere near as critical in the first place.

“Tragically in the UK there will be many people who will suffer, I’m sure, over the months ahead. You need to be strong for your family and the memory of your loved one who died in such tragic circumstance.”

He added that there was an irony in the now-familiar phrase “underlying health issues” – referring to his wife, who had diabetes.

He said: “I don’t know many people in their 50s who haven’t received medication, haven’t had some health issues. My wife is the most incredibly generous, loving mum.”

Colleagues of Ms Finlayson, who was from Hertfordshire and the founder of a dental communications company, praised her “passion, creativity and determination”.

An online statement said: “Those fortunate enough to know her will remember a whirlwind of energy and ideas – and an ability to make things happen that few can match.”

Ms Finlayson was reportedly the first British victim of coronavirus to be named.

So far there have been 177 confirmed deaths within the UK of patients who have contracted Covid-19.