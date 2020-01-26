🔥Hunt for survivors in Turkey earthquake as death toll jumps to 31🔥

At least 31 people have now died after a powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey.

More people are still feared to be trapped as rescue teams work around the clock in freezing temperatures.

A 6.8 magnitude quake struck on Friday night, centred on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province.

Turkish television showed survivor Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra being dragged out of the rubble of a collapsed apartment building after they had been trapped for 28 hours.

The quake injured over 1,600 people but 45 survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble so far, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday in Istanbul.

As overnight temperatures dropped to -5 degrees Celsius, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced residents and distributed 17,000 hot meals.

Across Turkey, there was an outpouring of support for victims of the quake.

Some football clubs announced they would donate the receipts of their weekend matches while fans of the Fenerbahce club threw scarves and hats on to the pitch during a game in Istanbul, chanting ‘Cold Elazig, Fenerbahce is with you!’

Rescue teams have concentrated their efforts in the city’s Mustafa Pasa neighborhood and the nearby town of Sivrice, the closest residential area to the quake’s epicenter.

Nearly 600 aftershocks rocked the region as more than 3,500 rescue experts scrambled through wrecked buildings to reach survivors.

A magnitude 4.3 quake hit also neighboring Malatya province on Sunday morning, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

The agency said 76 buildings were destroyed and more than 1,000 damaged in the quake. Unmanned aerial drones were being used to survey damaged neighborhoods and coordinate rescue efforts.

Erdogan said every effort was being made to alleviate conditions and promised to house displaced residents as soon as possible.

‘Turkey has begun to heal the wounds of this great disaster in unity, togetherness and coming together,’ he said.

The president visited the disaster zone on Saturday to inspect the rescue operation, meet with injured people in the hospital and attend the funeral of a mother and son.

Erdogan also condemned what he called a ‘smear campaign’ on social media by those questioning the Turkish government’s preparations for earthquakes. A prosecutor in Ankara has opened an investigation into social media posts about Friday’s quake.

Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which sits on top of two major fault lines.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday that 128 people were receiving hospital treatment after the quake, 34 of them in intensive care but not in critical condition.

Victims of the quake were taking refugee in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. Authorities warned people not to return to homes that could be unsafe.

A prison in Adiyaman, 70 miles southwest of the epicenter, was evacuated due to damage, with more than 800 prisoners transferred to nearby jails.

Turkey’s worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.