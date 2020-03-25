🔥Hunt for hit-and-run driver after man, 48, dies following collision in west London🔥

A man has died following a hit-and-run collision in west London.

Nizam Uddin, 48, died in hospital on Tuesday after being rushed into care following the collision in Harrow Road, near the junction with Bourne Terrace.

Scotland Yard was called to the scene at around 2.05am.

The ambulance service attended and rushed Mr Uddin, who lived locally to the scene of the collision, to a central London hospital. He died shortly after 3.30am.

Police are now hunting the driver of the car.

The vehicle involved, a Green Jaguar XFSport, failed to stop at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Met’s Merton Traffic Garage on 0208 543 5157, call 101 or to phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.