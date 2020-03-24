🔥Hunt for four men captured on CCTV following racist assault in London pub🔥

Police are trying to track down four men following a suspected racially-aggravated assault in a west London pub.

Metropolitan Police investigating the assault released four images of men they want the public’s help to identify.

A barman was attacked at a pub in Portobello Road in Notting Hill on Saturday, February 15.

The victim, aged in his 20s, reported being racially abused and then assaulted. His attackers also stole an item of jewellery from him at around 11.30pm that evening.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying four men. (PA)

The first man police want to speak to is described as white, aged in his mid to late 30s with shoulder length, dark hair, while the second man is white, in his mid to late 30s with short hair.

Police said the third man is white, aged in his early 30s, of muscular build with short hair and was described as having a tattoo on his right arm above the elbow.

The fourth man is described as white, aged in his early 30s, and had dark hair.

A police spokesman said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Central West robbery team on 0207 321 8015 quoting CAD 31/16FEB, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.