🔥Hunt for 12 people in UK treated by GPs struck down by coronavirus🔥

A search has been launched for 12 patients treated by two GPs struck down by the coronavirus.

Public health officials believe a dozen people were treated by the two infected practitioners, who worked at Worthing A&E and two GP practices.

One of those diagnosed with the virus had been working as a locum at Worthing Hospital. They are among the eight cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK to date.

Staff at Worthing Hospital received a memo on Tuesday telling them that a member of staff working in the A&E department had been diagnosed with the virus.

It said: “They treated a small number of patients on 4th and 5th February before they became unwell, followed advice and self-isolated.”

Services at the hospital, including surgery and outpatients, are operating normally, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health said.

A source told the PA news agency that one of the GPs, who was a locum at County Oak Medical Centre, had only carried out one day of admin work there recently.

They said they had not had any direct contact with patients.

On Wednesday morning, the surgery reopened with a “limited service” following a deep clean.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 1,358 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK.

Of those 1,350 were confirmed negative and eight positive, the Department of Health said.

