🔥Hundreds of Bronze Age objects found in Havering building site to go on display🔥

The largest Bronze Age hoard ever found in London is about to go on show revealing the capital’s ancient links to Europe.

A bracelet from the border between modern day France and Germany is among the hundreds of objects found on a building site in 2018 and dubbed the Havering Hoard.

The collection, which dates from about 800BC, will be exhibited at the Museum of London Docklands. It includes a pair of terret rings, main picture, used to stop the reins from tangling on horse-drawn carts — the first Bronze Age examples of their kind ever found in the UK.

There are also axe heads, spearheads, fragments of swords, daggers and knives, which prompted a theory that the site could have been a metal worker’s vault or an armoury recycling bank or exchange.

The museum’s curator of archaeology Kate Sumnall said the objects give clues about how the people of Bronze Age London “were not an isolated community but rather one that fitted into a much larger cultural group with connections along the Thames Valley and across the Continent.”

The Havering Hoard: A Bronze Age Mystery is at the Museum of London Docklands from April 3 to November 1.

