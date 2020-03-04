Human skull from 1800s found at Central West End construction site

A Google Street View image of the construction site at 4210 Duncan Avenue, captured in April 2019.

Erin Heffernan

ST. LOUIS — Construction workers on a Central West End lot discovered a human skull this week that experts say is likely a remnant of a graveyard relocated in the mid-1800s amid a cholera outbreak.The skull was found by workers at 4210 Duncan Avenue near Sarah Street where Ventas Inc., a Chicago-based real estate investment trust, is building a $115 million development near the city’s Cortex Innovation Community.The workers found the skull and a piece of a gravestone Monday afternoon, said MariaTeresa Tersigni-Tarrant, a chief investigator with the St. Louis medical examiner’s office.The site was once the Rock Springs Cemetery, Tersigni-Tarrant said.Rock Springs, also known as the New Catholic Cemetery, operated from 1849 until it was ordered to close in 1869 after a cholera outbreak and growing population prompted St. Louis to require that cemeteries be built outside city limits.The skull found Monday appeared to be old enough to be from the old cemetery, Tersigni-Tarrant said.The grave sites at Rock Springs were moved in the 19th century to Calvary Cemetery in north St. Louis, but over the years workers have repeatedly discovered remains apparently left behind.Most recently, in June 2014, construction workers building a road during development of the nearby IKEA store found a brick-lined tomb full of scattered human bones.In 1987, workers demolishing a 75-year-old railroad trestle on the same corner as the new building on Duncan Avenue hit a metal casket with a backhoe and found a body dressed in black linen and white gloves, according to a Post-Dispatch story at the time.In 1947, a worker digging in a basement on the property found a skull with a tuft of red hair, the Post-Dispatch reported.All of the remains from the old cemetery, including the skull found Monday, were relocated to Calvary Cemetery. The cemetery has reburied hundreds of remains from Rock Springs over the years.

Ventas Inc., a Chicago-based real estate investment trust, is expanding its presence in St. Louis with a new $115 million development in the Cortex Innovation District at 4210 Duncan.

Handout

This week’s discovery was not expected to delay construction of the project on Duncan Avenue. The 320,000-square-foot development is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.Ventas is partnering with real estate firm Wexford Science & Technology on the new building.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Remains near Sarah Street and Duncan Avenue may be of cholera victim from mid-1800s. Discovery not expected to delay project.

As St. Louis grew, congregations formed new cemeteries, and sometimes had to move old ones. So, not all buried bodies rest in peace.