🔥Human Capital🔥

Summary:
As perspectives shift between parents and children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences. A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeplyAs perspectives shift between parents and children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences. A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeply in love for the first time.… Expand
Genre(s):
Drama, Crime
Rating:
NR
Runtime:
95 min