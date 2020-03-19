🔥Human Capital🔥

Posted by — March 19, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
human-capital

Summary:

As perspectives shift between parents and children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences. A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeplyAs perspectives shift between parents and children, an impulsive business deal brings together two families from across the social divide, with tragic consequences. A real estate agent puts his livelihood at stake with a desperate gamble, a wealthy housewife is confronted with the profound void in her life, and a teenage girl falls deeply in love for the first time.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Crime

Rating:

NR

Runtime:
95 min

You May Also Like

playboy-magazine-shuts-down,-print-edition-may-be-gone-for-good

Playboy Magazine Shuts Down, Print Edition May Be Gone for Good

nene-leakes-and-gregg-leakes-have-fun-on-tik-tok-with-their-son,-brentt-leakes

NeNe Leakes And Gregg Leakes Have Fun On Tik Tok With Their Son, Brentt Leakes

why-the-new-mutants’-director-felt-‘less-pressure’-after-dark-phoenix-flopped

🔥Why The New Mutants’ Director Felt ‘Less Pressure’ After Dark Phoenix Flopped🔥

relax-america,-nothing-is-happening-to-your-netflix-streaming-quality-(yet)

Relax America, Nothing Is Happening to Your Netflix Streaming Quality (Yet)

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *