🔥Human bio-hacking and diagnostic toilets: futurist Richard Watson looks at disruptive technologies in health🔥

Pioneering advances in the technological sphere are destined to change the world – this, it seems, is inevitable. But what sort of timescale are we looking at? And how impactful could each advancement be?

These were the questions Richard Watson, author of Digital vs. Humans, set out to address. Working alongside students at Imperial College, London – where he currently works as futurist-in-residence at the Centre for Language, Culture and Communications – Watson and his team isolated 100 ways in which technology might change the world in the foreseeable future. They ordered them onto a dashboard: the Table of Disruptive Technologies was born.

Set on two axes – one measuring the potential for socio-economic disruption and the other, time – it examines not just the landscape of revolutionary technologies as it appears today, but what it might come to look like in years to come.

“Most of the technologies already exist it’s just that they’re still in the lab or don’t work very well, or hardly anyone’s using them yet,” Watson explains. “We’ve [featured] telepathy, which is unbelievably unlikely but not impossible: there’s brain-computer interface happening now, so it could tip over into [telepathy] at some point.”

Including everything from human head transplants to planet colonization and programmable bacteria, the chart is, as Watson points out, provocative. “We’re not making any ethical judgements,” he adds. “And it’s clearly got a bias towards Western interests.”

From public mood monitoring to diagnostic toilets, there are examples of some pretty divergent thinking on display, particularly in the region of health.

Here, Watson talks Future London through some of the more unusual inclusions.

Diagnostic Toilets

This is a perfect example of that quote of William Gibson’s, “The future is already here it’s just unevenly distributed”. They’ve had diagnostic toilets in Japan for decades, at least over 20 years. The main way it works at the moment is by analysing urine; it is the perfect way to catch samples and data. In future, the diagnostic toilet could tell you whether you’re pregnant or what your temperature is, and probably even run a diabetes test. It could then send the data to your doctor via a WiFi link.

This technology taps into the self-tracking trend, where people are generating data about their daily activities. Gone are the days when you went for a bike ride and came home a bit puffed out and had a shower. These days you’re downloading data about how far you’ve gone, what your climbing rate was, and your heartbeat. People are obsessed with data about themselves – I think these will happen.

Public mood monitoring

The police in England already use mood monitoring to look at the mental state of football crowds. The Americans have malicious intent detectors in airports, cameras which attempt to work out whether a person is about to do something they shouldn’t. They can remotely read body temperature, look at facial expressions, assess how people are walking and also their gait, to see whether there might be something hidden under a jacket.

I can image the British government using this technology in the future to try to monitor happiness. But it’s very Orwellian.

In theory, you could use the same kind of technology to work out if somebody is unwell. I’ve been speaking recently about connecting carpets to the internet – rugs that would call you an ambulance if you fell over and didn’t get up, or those that could work out if you’re about to have a heart attack from of the way you’re walking across it. It’s technology that continually monitors people’s physical and mental health, and intervenes when necessary.

(Imperial College London)

Human bio-hacking

Bio-hacking links to transhumanism where hacking becomes a general principle of living. There are people called grinders who are applying a ‘hacker’s ethic’ to change their bodies by inserting technology into it.

At the moment, it’s pretty basic. Bio-hacking, I think, can also refer to people collecting data about their bodies and changing their lifestyles in response to that. Technically, I think it could go a lot further. It’s real sci-fi stuff but I think in 50 or 100 years’ time we’ll start to hack life.

It’s really blurring the line between the organic bipedal nature of the human and robotics. At some point, when you’ve got enough tech inside you, are you a machine or are you a human?

Human cloning

Everyone remembers Dolly the Sheep. Now Chinese scientists are claiming to have created human embryos for medical treatment. We’re on a trajectory towards somebody cloning a human. It’s incredibly tightly controlled, except for in a few countries – like China – that seem to be fairly liberal with it. I think it is reasonably inevitable that, at some point, this will be done.

What we’re talking about is creating a human based on a living person’s genes, or potentially even a dead person’s genes. You’re not necessarily creating a twin, but even if you were, while they might look the same, they’re not going to be the same.

My knowledge of this is limited, but cloning might potentially be used for future medical treatments. We might be able to clone body parts based on our own cells or DNA which are less likely to be rejected by the body. I think that’s probably the sense of where this is going. But again this is, ethically, rather charged, complex and nuanced.