🔥Hulu surprises all with early release of Little Fires Everywhere🔥

Little Fires Everywhere — Courtesy of Hulu Been ready for Little Fires Everywhere to drop at midnight? Surprise! Hulu has treated us to an early release. You can watch the first three episodes right now.If you’ve been impatiently waiting for Little Fires Everywhere to come to Hulu, there is some excellent news. You don’t need to wait for midnight. The series is out right now.Hulu made a surprise release. The first three episodes are available already, putting a smile on many faces as we all hunker down for weeks at home. It’s not quite the whole season, but it is the first three episodes, which were going to be released on Mar. 18.This isn’t the first time Hulu has treated fans to an early released. Back in the summer, the streamer released Veronica Mars a week early. It came after the SDCC panel and in celebration of Kristen Bell’s birthday. That was the full season to binge-watch in full, but fans will have to work their way through the newest Hulu Original week after week, with releases happening on Wednesdays.Little Fires Everywhere is a limited series event starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, it focuses on Elena Richardson and Mia Warren. Both are just trying to do the best for their families, but Elena is focused on social stigma and expectations.Mia comes onto the family’s radar when Elena spots her and her daughter sleeping in their car. She offers them a chance to rent one of her properties and then even offers Mia a job, but it’s soon clear that things aren’t all as they seem. And it doesn’t help that Mia is a black single mother in a white, upper-class neighborhood.Of course, the biggest question from the very start is who started the fire at Elena’s house. Who started those little fires everywhere?Are you ready to find out? Start by watching the first three episodes right now on Hulu. You won’t regret it.