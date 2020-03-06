🔥Hugo Lloris back in Tottenham training and set to return against Burnley🔥
Hugo Lloris is in line to return against Burnley on Saturday after taking part in training.
Lloris suffered a groin injury and subsequently missed last weekend’s Premier League defeat to Wolves before also missing the disappointing FA Cup exit at home to Norwich on Wednesday.
But Mourinho has confirmed he is back with the Tottenham squad and in line to start at Turf Moor in Saturday’s evening kick-off.
The Spurs manager said: “Decision to be made after training. Training is at three. If you ask whether I am expecting him to play I say? Yes, but I cannot confirm.”
More follows
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}