🔥Hugh Jackman Pens MANY THANKS To X-Men Fans On Anniversary Of Logan’s Release🔥

In exactly one month’s time, the Fox era of the X-Men that began two decades ago with 2000’s X-Men, will arrived at a detailed when THE BRAND NEW Mutants finally arrives in theaters. But also for the true face of the franchise, actor Hugh Jackman, the era ended a couple of years earlier with 2017’s Logan. And on the anniversary of Logan’s release, the person who became Wolverine penned a many thanks to X-Men fans. Have a look:

Logan premiered on March 3, 2017, making today the three-year anniversary of possible Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold’s Oscar-nominated film. Today also marks 3 years since we’ve seen Hugh Jackman play Wolverine on the silver screen. And yet, although 3 years is a very long time and even though he’s retired from the role, Hugh Jackman clearly hasn’t forgotten Logan or how important it had been to play that character those years.

Hugh Jackman’s post on Twitter on the anniversary of Logan’s release is among remembrance and gratitude. He thanks the fans for what he calls the role of an eternity, clearly grateful for all your love and support they gave him through the years. He also thanks the fans for all your ongoing work that went into playing Wolverine. That work was no easy thing either as Hugh Jackman reminds everyone here humorously.

For 17 years Hugh Jackman played Wolverine and that designed for an excellent chunk of these 17 years, the actor needed to be in form to play Weapon X. That meant plenty of sweat from all of the working out to achieve Logan’s physique and acquiring a taste for steamed chicken and well balanced meals, which Hugh Jackman had to consume plenty of to check the part.

In the comics Wolverine might be able to drink cheap beer on a regular basis, but lacking any artist to draw the six-pack for him, Hugh Jackman had to obtain it the old-fashioned way. Despite how difficult that process was yet, Hugh Jackman clearly doesn’t regret some of it since it meant he surely got to play and put his stamp on this iconic and popular character.

His performance in the X-Men films not merely elevated Wolverine in to the mainstream like nothing you’ve seen prior, in addition, it became the defining role of the actor’s career up to now. So Hugh Jackman remains thankful to the fans for anyone years as Wolvie and precisely what went into them.

I believe I speak for some fans when I saw that appreciation goes both ways as regardless of the flaws of the inconsistent Fox X-Men films, Hugh Jackman was great as Wolverine and a worthy face of the franchise always. He’s an icon of the present day comic book movie genre most importantly, alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. And in the final end, Hugh Jackman was also finally in a position to deliver us the R-rated Wolverine in Logan, which stands among the best films in the genre.

Obviously, Hugh Jackman’s shoes will never be an easy task to fill and his words listed below are both gratitude to the fans and warning to whoever assumes the role next once the X-Men arrived at the MCU. Whether Tom Hardy or Taron Egerton or Keanu Reeves or Daniel Radcliffe or Henry Cavill, or whoever, they’ve got some steamed chicken and broccoli to check forward to within their future.

The Fox X-Men era concludes when THE BRAND NEW Mutants hits theaters on April 3. Have a look at our 2020 Release Schedule to see how many other movies it is possible to anticipate this season.