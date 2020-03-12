The hottest luxury and A List news

Hugh Jackman has discussed his marriage with actress and producer Deborra-Lee Furness , saying they have to “reset” their relationship “all the time.”

The couple married in 1996 after meeting on the set of TV show Correlli in Australia.

Speaking to People, Jackman spoke about the first time they met: “My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared,” he said.

“Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’”

He asked her out six weeks later after he invited 20 people over for dinner and caught a private moment with her in the kitchen.

“She came over and I said, ‘Deb, give me a hand with the dessert.’ She said, ‘I noticed you haven’t talked to me in like a week, what’s going on?’ I said, ‘I got a crush on you. I’ll get over it, I’m sorry.’ She goes, ‘Oh? Because I’ve got a crush on you too.’ I never in a million years thought she reciprocated.”

Jackman and Furness, now 51 and 64 respectively, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in April. But despite the strength of their relationship, the actor said they constantly have to “reset” their relationship.

“We’re always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we’ve been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time,” he said.

“I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.”

The couple have two adopted children together. Jackman’s next movie project is sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, opposite Thandie Newton.