Hugh Jackman’s incredible physique in films like The Wolverine and Logan will most likely continually be legendary. And inspired many it’s, many people to follow in his footsteps. Actually, his Wolverine look is indeed iconic, Kumail Nanjiani recently recreated it showing off their own impressive body transformation. And Hugh Jackman had an excellent reaction once the homage was seen by him.

Kumail Nanjiani first wowed fans back December when he shared an initial glimpse at the outcomes of the intensive workout and diet regimen he underwent to ready for Marvel’s The Eternals. Then, this week earlier, Kumail Nanjiani showed off their own body transformation in Men’s Health magazine. And he honored his effort by recreating iconic #fitnessgoals moments from movies like Top Gun, American Psycho, and Die Hard. But most noteworthy was his uncanny likeness to Hugh Jackman’s iconic character in an image that transformed him into Wolverine.

His Men’s Health spread was so awesome he even earned a press from Hugh Jackman. At a meeting earlier this week, Fox News showed the Wolverine star Kumail Nanjiani’s tribute, and he was impressed totally. Hugh Jackman commented on what the Wolverine-inspired photo bore a striking resemblance to the film’s actual set. Then, in reaction to Kumail Nanjiani, he gave his blessing:

Wow! That appears like the set really. That’s so cool. … If you have done all that work, get your shirt off!

Obviously, Kumail Nanjiani has definitely done all that work. He’s made a lifetime career for himself being an offbeat comedian in fare like Silicon Valley and The Big Sick. Quite simply, he’s stuck to playing the forms of characters that don’t walk around shirtless much really. His dedication to engaging in shape for The Eternals is certainly inspirational, especially because he’s emphasized that sculpting a superhero-worthy body doesn’t just happen overnight.

In his initial reveal back December, he joked that he’s not often someone to post thirst pictures, but he felt obligated showing off just a little. Then went long on what much effort went into getting him ready for The Eternals. And he thanked the many individuals who helped him during his year-long physical transformation, including fitness trainers, dieticians, and his wife. Have a look at his new Men’s Health photos, like the Wolverine shot, in the gallery below:

So, given that Kumail Nanjiani has proven he’s got what must be done to create a superhero alive along with his Wolverine cosplay, all that’s left is for all of us to really see him doing his thing alongside Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and much more in The Eternals. He’s playing Kingo, a Samurai swordsman and Bollywood film star.

So far, there’s been little to no footage from The Eternals distributed around the general public. Footage shown finally year’s Brazil Comic con appears to have made a large impression, but there’s been no official trailer or teaser yet. But Kevin Feige has hyped the film big style to fans, rendering it clear he feels as if it’s a daring venture for the MCU since it enters into Phase 4.

You can observe Kumail Nanjiani’s Hugh Jackman-approved physique in The Eternals when it hits theaters on November 6, 2020.