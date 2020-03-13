This country retreat, just five miles from the world-famous courses of St Andrews, is ideal for golf fans and even has its own practice green and bunker.

Blebo House, on the market for £1.25 million, also features a county standard tennis court, a paddock with a stable and a billiard room.

As well as its sporting facilities, the 11-bedroom, seven bathroom house has 35 acres of grass and woodlands in which is set a pretty octagonal timber summer house.

The practice green and bunker are ideal for working on your swing before going out for a round on one of the seven courses at St Andrews, including the famous Old Course, where the British Open has been held 29 times and where 18 holes will cost you up to £175.

Downstairs, the grade B-listed mid 18th-century house has, among many other rooms, a 32ft dining room with an open-beamed ceiling installed in 1903. There is also a 26ft sitting room and a log store.

The beautiful circular vestibule lies at the bottom of the large drum tower which is a major feature of the house.

On the first floor lie the first five bedrooms, including a 23ft master bedroom complete with en suite bathroom and 19ft dressing room. This floor also includes a sitting room, a music room and a study.

The second floor has six other bedrooms, including one on the corner with its own circular room that is part of the tower, and there are spiral steps from here to the balustraded roof terrace, providing spectacular countryside views.

Blebo House has a beautiful walled, lawned garden worthy of a chateau. (Truscott Property)

On the lower ground floor are not only five store rooms and a wine cellar, but the billiard room – with the restored oak table by the famous firm of Burroughes and Watts, founded in London in 1836 – and a further 40ft games room.

Dundee airport is just 13 miles away and has 90-minute flights to Stansted, while plenty of other destinations are available from Edinburgh airport, an hour’s drive away.

Blebo House is for sale with a guide price of £1.25 million through Truscott Property