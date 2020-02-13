🔥Huge jump in coronavirus cases and deaths in China🔥

Updated 2m ago

Fear mounts with confirmed cases on ship quarantined in Japan

Japan said Thursday it would allow some elderly passengers off a quarantined cruise ship and into government-designated lodging, as the number of new coronavirus cases on the vessel jumped to 218. Thousands of passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess face several days more of quarantine, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns. Those working on the ship have been reluctant to speak to reporters for fear of losing their jobs, but two crew members broke their silence in a video broadcast by Indian media Thursday. “We are scared that if the infection is spreading, it is spreading so fast that we could also become affected,” said Sonali Thakkar, a ship security officer. “We don’t want to (become sick). We just want to go back home.”

Workers gather before removing machinery stored on the dock next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases taken for treatment as it remains in quarantine after a number of people on board were diagnosed with coronavirus, February 13, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.

Carl Court/Getty

With passengers mostly confined to their cabins, crew members have to go door-to-door to deliver food and other supplies, and some fear this has reduced the effectiveness of the quarantine. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Thursday there were 44 new cases, including one crew member. He said some elderly passengers would be allowed off the ship if they test negative for the COVID-19 virus. Those who opt to leave will be moved to government facilities to wait out a quarantine that is set to last until February 19. – CBS/AFP

Updated 11m ago

Crew on cruise ship quarantined in Japan will get long vacation

Crew members aboard a ship operated by Carnival’s Princess Cruises that is quarantined off the coast of Japan because of a coronavirus outbreak on the vessel will receive an extended vacation once their ordeal ends.More than 1,000 workers on the ship have been looking after 2,666 passengers on the Diamond Princess since it was placed under quarantine 11 days ago. At least 174 people from the cruise have been diagnosed with the virus. “Princess Cruises has offered the Diamond Princess crew two months of paid time off. We will also handle their flights to return home and their job will be protected to return for another contract,” a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.

Updated 15m ago

Head of Communist Party in Hubei province reportedly sacked

The leader of the Communist Party in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has been relieved of duty, according to China’s state-run news agency, cited by Reuters. Jiang Chaoliang will be replaced by Shanghai’s mayor, Ying Yong. The report from the news agency cited the party’s central committee, according to Reuters.

Updated 16m ago

Cruise ship anchored off Cambodia as passengers tested for virus

A cruise ship turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to virus fears anchored Thursday off the coast of Cambodia for health checks on its 2,200 passengers and crew.The Westerdam was unwelcome elsewhere, even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the novel coronavirus had been confirmed among the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members on board. The ship was anchored less than a mile from the main Sihanoukville port and a team of health officials boarded to conduct health checks and determine the disembarkation process, Preah Sihanoukville Governor Kouch Chamrouen told The Associated Press.

A Cambodian boat carrying blood samples of the MS Westerdam passengers sails as the cruise ship is seen offshore port in Sihanoukville, where it has been granted permission to dock following nearly two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, Cambodia February 13, 2020.

SOE ZEYA TUN/REUTERS

U.S. Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy said he sent an embassy team to work with the ship’s representatives and Cambodian officials to help Americans disembark and transfer to their onward destinations.- CBS/AP

Updated 20m ago

CDC confirms 14th coronavirus case in U.S.

The CDC on Wednesday confirmed that another person who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 14. “The patient is among a group of people under a federal quarantine order because of their recent return to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7, 2020,” the CDC said in a statement. This is the second person at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to test positive for the virus. The CDC said the patients arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities. “At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility,” said CDC on-site team lead Dr. Chris Braden, “but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus.”UC San Diego Health said it is caring for three people who were transferred from Miramar. Two are the patients who have already tested positive for coronavirus, the third has symptoms that “warrant further observation and testing,” according to the hospital.