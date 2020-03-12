The hottest luxury and A List news

Since it opened last spring, Hudson Yards has quickly become one of the city’s top attractions, offering everything from luxury shopping and restaurants headed by Michelin star chefs to a performing arts center and the towering Vessel staircase sculpture.

This week Hudson Yards added another Instagram-worthy moment to its list with the opening of Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

“It’s truly one of the best views of one of the best cities in the world, and we’re excited for everyone to experience it first hand,” said Michael Turner, President of Oxford Properties.

The Edge

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Edge is located 1,131 feet in the air on the 100th floor of Hudson Yards.

The Edge

The outdoor viewing area features a glass floor as well as angled glass walls to give visitors unobstructed views of NYC’s skyline (though anyone with vertigo might want to sit this one out).

The Edge

A bar located on the 100th floor means you can sip champagne or a signature cocktail in the sky, and there are outdoor skyline steps that will take visitors to the 101st floor where Hudson Yard’s new restaurant, bar and event space, Peak, is located.

To kick-off the observation deck’s launch, Hudson Yards created a program offering NYC public school groups free visits to the Edge and Vessel every Tuesday.

The Edge also hosted an opening-day celebration on Wednesday that included a cotton candy truck, live music by Hudson Horns and a gravity-defying performance by BANDALOOP, whose artists danced on the side of the Hudson Yards building (casual).

Now open seven days a week, year-round from 8am to midnight, tickets are available for purchase online and on-site with special rates for seniors, active and retired members of the U.S. military and groups.