🔥Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: new smartphone flagships go head to head🔥

Huawei has just launched its new P30 smartphone range and it took aim at the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range, comparing the camera prowess of the new devices.

Huawei and Samsung are neck and neck now, with Huawei overtaking Apple to move into second place in global smartphone sales last year.

But out of the new 2019 phone launches, which one is the best?

Here are the new flagships, compared.

Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Design

Starting with design, Huawei has decided to keep the notch, going for a teardrop design on the P30 range. The P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED full HD display, with 19 5:9 aspect ratio, whilst the P30 has a slightly smaller screen at 6.1-inches.

In comparison, Samsung, which was never into the notch in the first place, has gone for the pinhole design, with a tiny amount of space taken up on the right side of the screen for the front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a discreet pinhole design for the front facing camera (Samsung)

Samsung’s S10 is the same size of the P30, with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, whilst the S10+ has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen.

Both device ranges feature glass backs, perfect for that reverse wireless charging. The P30 Pro and both Samsung phones feature a delicately curved screen, though the P30 devices feel significantly chunkier than the S10+.

Samsung wins the design round. AMOLED screens have better quality and are more flexible than OLED screens, and the pinhole is a better screen design than the teardrop notch. As well, the S10 feels sleeker compared to the P30 range.

The P30 range opted for the teardrop notch (Huawei)

Both devices come in dynamic colour ranges, but when it comes to screen then Samsung steals it this time.

Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Camera

Huawei’s new phone range is a powerhouse when it comes to the camera. The P30 Pro has a Leica quad camera set up made up of a 40-megapixel lens with a new super spectrum sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, and a new time of flight lens to improve portrait photography.

It has a front-facing 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Huawei P30 Pro has four cameras on the back of the device (Huawei)

On the P30, there is a Leica triple lens setup made up of the same 40-megapixel lens as the Pro, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 3x optical zoom lens.

Alternatively, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 have the same camera set-up on the back, featuring three lenses. A 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

On the front, the S10+ has dual selfie cameras, made up of 10-megapixels and 8-megapixels, whilst the S10 has one selfie lens of 10-megapixels.

Given all that camera power, Huawei scoops it, particularly with the P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Specs

What about the power? Inside, the Samsung devices are fitted with its Exynos 8nm processor, whilst Huawei comes with its Kirin 980 processor.

According to Android Authority, Samsung cinches the power round when it comes to its processors in its benchmarking tests.

From L-R: Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Samsung Galaxy S10 (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

However, the Huawei P30 Pro has a bigger battery, 4,200 mAH, compared to the S10+’s 4,100 mAH. The P30 has a 3,650 mAH battery compared to the S10’s 3,400 mAH, so if it’s battery power that concerns you, go for Huawei.

The Galaxy S10+ and S10 have more potential when it comes to memory. Both devices have 8GB, compared to the P30’s 6GB, and have up to 512GB of storage which can be increased to 1TB with a memory card, something that isn’t possible in either Huawei’s phones.

Software-wise, Samsung has overhauled its OneUI OS to something which is much more user-friendly than anything we’ve used by Samsung before. Huawei says it’s improved its EMUI software, but we’ve yet to try it out to see how it compares.

Both ranges of phones come with in-screen fingerprint scanners, reverse wireless charging, and facial recognition.

This round is a tricky one, but Samsung just about steals it in terms of processing power, memory and software improvements.

Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Price

The Huawei P30 is the cheapest of the four devices, starting at £699, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S10 starts at £799.

The P30 Pro and S10+ are both priced at £899.

Huawei P30 vs Samsung Galaxy S10: Verdict

L-R: Huawei P30 and Samsung Galaxy S10

If you’re looking for design, power and storage, it’s probably better to go for Samsung in this instance, however if its camera and battery you’re looking at then Huawei is probably the one.

That being said, this is only off specs alone. We’ll have to wait until we can properly compare the performance of both device ranges before we know which one is officially the best.