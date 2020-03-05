🔥HSBC's London headquarters evacuated after 'worker tests positive for coronavirus'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

HSBC has evacuated part of its London headquarters after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The banking giant evacuated its entire research department and parts of its trading floor at its 45-storey Canary Wharf office on Thursday morning.

It is understood an employee in the research department was diagnosed with the Covid-19 strain.

The infected worker informed the bank over the weekend and staff who came into contact with him have been told to work from home, a source told Reuters.

Deep cleaning is taking place of affected areas, the source added.

More to follow