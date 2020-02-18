🔥HSBC to cut 35,000 jobs after profits fall by 33%🔥
The latest headlines in your inbox
HSBC will cut 35,000 jobs over the next three years in a major overhaul after its profits fell by a third.
The company is also expected to shed more than £70bn of assets.
More follows…
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}