🔥HSBC to close 27 branches as part of 'meaningful cuts' across UK🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

HSBC is to close 27 branches across the UK in a bid to ensure the bank is “fit for the future”.

Staff in 10 of the branches could face losing their jobs – with almost 50 jobs at risk – as the bank ceases operations from the sites, while workers at the remaining 17 sites will be moved to other posts.

The bank said it would invest nearly £34 million in its remaining branches, including the refurbishment of 49.

The closures follow a detailed review of its network across the country, revealing a need to adapt to keep up with evolving customer habits.

“The way our customers bank with us has changed significantly over the last five to 10 years, and that change is something we cannot ignore,” said Stuart Haire, HSBC UK’s head of retail banking and wealth management.

Nine in 10 customer exchanges with the bank now happen via telephone, internet or smartphones, it said in a statement.

Ninety-nine per cent of cash withdrawals are made at cash points rather than in-branch.

“Retaining a sustainable branch network is extremely important to us and we need to ensure it is fit for the future, “ the statement added.

Earlier this month HSBC said its global headcount would be reduced by 35,000 over the next three years.

This would include “meaningful” cuts in the UK, where it employs 40,000 people.