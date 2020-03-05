🔥HSBC sends virus-hit staff home from Canary Wharf offices🔥

HSBC has quarantined at least one member of staff and sent some staff home from its Canary Wharf offices in the latest scare over the expanding coronavirus.

Details were thin, but it appears a man in the research department has contracted Covid-19. HSBC has at least 4000 staff in Canary Wharf. Other banks have tens of thousands more.

HSBC had already told staff they can only undertake international business travel “if absolutely essential to meet commitments to our clients or regulators, even between countries with no recorded cases of Covid-19”.

That latest scare came as Goldman Sachs today predicted that the Bank of England will slash interest rates to tackle the impact of coronavirus and that the UK could be heading towards the “edge of recession”. It said the Bank will cut rates by 50 basis points from 0.75% to 0.25% when rate-setters publish their next decision on March 26.

Goldman analysts said “the virus outbreak is expected to push the UK economy to the edge of recession. Although the post-election surveys have bounced back notably, underlying momentum has remained weak coming into the virus outbreak.”

In other news on the virus:

Specialist travel and insurance firm Saga said it had seen a jump in cancellations for its tours and cruise trips. Bookings are down around 20% on last year and the shares tumbled 7% to 23p.

German fashion house Hugo Boss warned the virus will have a significant impact on its first-quarter results, with sales falling particularly in Asia.

The FTSE 100 dropped a further 1% to 6744.83 with Germany’s Dax also down.