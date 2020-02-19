🔥HS2 releases new images of west London 'super hub' Old Oak Common station🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Fresh images and design plans offer a glimpse of west London’s ambitious new high-speed railway station.

Old Oak Common is set to be constructed in 2026 in Hammersmith and Fulham as part of the government’s HS2 plans.

It will see high-speed rail services to the midlands, Scotland and the North, as well as access to central London and Heathrow via Crossrail, according to HS2 Ltd – the government-funded body responsible for developing the new network.

The company said the station was set to be “the UK’s best connected rail interchange,” and will “help kick-start the UK’s largest regeneration project.”

An estimated 250,000 people will pass through the station daily when in opens in 2026, HS2 Ltd said (PA)

HS2 Ltd described Old Oak Common as a “super hub” which will see an estimated 250,000 people pass through every day.

It will also support up to 65,000 jobs and 25,500 new homes by transforming the former railway and industrial area into a new neighbourhood, the firm said.

The new designs include plans for a public park built above the HS2 platforms, which could be dotted with “broad-leafed trees, water features, and outdoor event spaces.”

Plans include designs for green spaces outside the station, which could include ‘broad-leafed trees and water features’ (PA)

The station itself will boast six underground high-speed platforms and eight ground floor platforms for conventional trains. They will be linked via a “stylish shared overbridge,” according to HS2 Ltd.

Its “light and airy” concourse will link both halves of the station with a “soaring roof inspired by the site’s industrial heritage”, HS2 said.

HS2 plans to build a ‘light and airy concourse’ topped by a ‘soaring roof’ (PA)

Preparatory work at Old Oak Common has been ongoing since 2017, with 32,000 cubic metres of former rail depot sheds and outbuildings cleared.

The site will soon be handed over to contractors Balfour Beatty Vinci Systra JV, who were awarded the contract last September to build the station.

The updated designs are part of HS2 Ltd’s planning submissions to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.

Designs include potential provision of future services to Wales and the west of England from Old Oak Common (PA)

Matthew Botelle, HS2’s stations director, said: “Significant progress is already being made at Old Oak Common with site clearance ready for station construction to start.

“The Schedule 17 submission is the next step in HS2’s delivery of a world class railway, with landmark station architecture designed with future passengers in mind.

“HS2 will transform Old Oak Common, and will be the key to unlocking thousands of new jobs and homes around what will be the UK’s best connected transport hub.”

HS2 was originally due to use Euston as its London terminus when it begins operating, with trains to and from the station running through Old Oak Common.

But delays in carrying out the required work at Euston mean Old Oak Common could be used as the terminus for up to a decade under latest plans.