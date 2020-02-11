🔥HS2 given green light by Boris Johnson🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has given HS2 the go ahead.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons that his Government had the “guts to take the decision” to deliver prosperity across the country.

Mr Johnson gave the go-ahead for Phase 1 between London and Birmingham on Tuesday.

High-speed trains will also run beyond the new lines on existing tracks as far as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The proposed HS2 route (PA Graphics)

HS2 Ltd – the Government-owned company responsible for developing and building the railway – said the scheme will boost capacity and cut journey times.

HS2 critic and Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant described the decision as “very disappointing” and warned HS2 will cause “immense” damage to the countryside.

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire (PA)

The Tory benches erupted into shouts of “No” when Mr Johnson was asked if he agreed that HS2 should go ahead during Prime Minister’s Questions last month.

Former HS2 Ltd chairman Douglas Oakervee was commissioned by the Government in August 2019 to lead a review into whether or not the programme should be scrapped amid rising costs and delays.

It has been widely leaked that the review found HS2 could cost up to £106 billion, but concluded that “on balance” it should continue.​ HS2’s original budget was £32.7 billion at 2011 prices.

It was due to open in December 2026, but HS2 Ltd chairman Allan Cook said last year it would be “prudent to plan for an opening between 2028 and 2031”.

Last month, Whitehall’s spending watchdog said the scheme is over budget and behind schedule because its complexity and risks were under-estimated.

The National Audit Office warned that it is impossible to “estimate with certainty” what the final cost could be.

More follows…