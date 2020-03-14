How you, your family and your business can gauge — and reduce — your exposure to coronavirus

Stacy Loggins, a janitorial supervisor for Metro, wipes down the interior of a bus with disinfectant Thursday, March, 12, 2020, at a Metro facility in St. Louis. Metro cleaners have been asked to be sure to change towels frequently and wear two pairs of gloves as they perform cleaning tasks. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Christian Gooden

How can individuals and businesses gauge their risk of coronavirus exposure in the St. Louis area? And what can be done to reduce that risk?Answers are not always clear. But understanding the virus and exercising commonsense acts of good hygiene, “social distancing,” and other steps can help people minimize risks to themselves and others.A key goal is for the public to be informed instead of fearful, say local business leaders.“While COVID-19 rightly deserves our attention, our understanding and response to the issue should be based in fact, not fear,” said the St. Louis Regional Chamber in a March 11 message pointing area businesses to a range of informational health resources from government agencies.Sick people spread germsTransmission is mainly driven by individuals with symptoms of the disease, which can spread if respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, talking or kissing make their way into the mouth, nose or eyes of a new person.“Symptomatic patients by far are the greatest threat,” said Dr. Stephen Liang, an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University and an expert on infectious disease.Research is still being done to learn how long people, even after they have recovered, can “shed” the virus to others.Surfaces aren’t the main enemyAlthough the virus can linger on surfaces — perhaps for as long as nine days, based on an early scientific report — that marks an avoidable and uncommon way for the disease to infect others.“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads,” according to the CDC.Because the respiratory functions of sick individuals are the main path of transmission, avoiding close contact with those people is a chief determinant of risk. Most coronavirus cases are transmitted within 3 to 6 feet of the infected person, Liang said.That means “social distancing” — an umbrella term for practices like avoiding or canceling large gatherings, and keeping pockets of protective space and distance between individuals — is a top precaution.All exposure is not the sameBut even if someone comes within close proximity of a person with coronavirus symptoms, they don’t need to panic or quarantine themselves. In fact, those briefly sharing the same space or merely walking past such a person are described by the CDC as having “no identifiable risk.”Furthermore, the CDC “does not recommend testing, symptom monitoring, or special management” for “contacts of contacts” — meaning people are not considered exposed to the coronavirus if they encounter other asymptomatic people who may have been exposed.Send sick employees homePrevention of new coronavirus cases can largely hinge on a few practices and behaviors. One is for businesses and workplaces to tell sick employees to stay home, and for sick individuals with symptoms of the disease — such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath — to get tested and stay at home.Of course, reminders to emphasize hand-washing and cleanliness are near the top of any list of prevention measures. Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers and other disinfectants are also recommended.“The key is to clean frequently touched surfaces,” said Liang, mentioning keyboards and door handles as examples.He adds that behaviors like “using common sense, as far as cough etiquette,” are also vital approaches to take.Save the face masks for the sickThere’s no need for a face mask unless you have coronavirus or its symptoms. Experts at the CDC and elsewhere say face masks aren’t necessary for those who do not have the disease, and are best used to limit the likelihood of transmission from those with symptoms — not those without.“It’s more in the health care setting that we’d mask patients in a waiting room,” said Liang. “That’s just to contain the secretions and hopefully prevent the spread to other people.”

