🔥How will the Premier League season end? Winners, losers… and why Man United may back a Liverpool title win🔥

Karren Brady’s call to void the Premier League season was a telling insight into the type of attitude that could cost Liverpool their dream of a first title in 30 years.

It could also make Arsenal the biggest winners of all if the coronavirus forces an early end to the campaign – and call an abrupt halt to Manchester United’s latest resurgence.

At present English football’s authorities plan to resume action on April 3 after announcing a decision to postpone the professional game in a bid to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic.

The intention is to fulfil the fixture list – even if it has to extend beyond May.

But the Premier League could be forced to consider its options if the campaign cannot be completed before the start of next season on August 8.

(PA)

And of the potential options open to them, voiding the season may generate the biggest support from clubs.

Alternatives include ending the season with the table as it stands or introducing a play-off system.

No matter what the decision, anything other than completing the campaign will be met by fierce opposition from certain clubs. Which is why a majority vote is the best hope of reaching a resolution.

It would take a two-thirds majority – 14 clubs – to impose any rule changes, with the Premier League a private company owned by its 20 member clubs.

It would be naïve in the extreme to think self-interest wouldn’t play a large part in any decision.

So when considering the options, it is a case of coming up with a solution that would provide the point of least resistance.

Voiding the season fits that description – particularly during a campaign in which the standard has been so low outside of champions-elect Liverpool and second placed Manchester City.

Clubs all the way up to Newcastle in 13th still face a real threat of relegation.

(REUTERS)

All eight of those clubs stand to benefit from calling the season off.

In 12th place, on 37 points, are Everton. Still short of the 40-point mark that traditionally ensures safety – while their fans are unlikely to shed a tear if their Merseyside rivals were denied the title.

Injury-ravaged Tottenham in eighth would welcome a guaranteed return to the Champions League by virtue of finishing fourth last season. And Arsenal – one place below them – could also return to the top table of European football if City’s Champions League ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Gunners were fifth under Unai Emery last season, which would be good enough to qualify if City are taken out of the equation.

(Action Images via Reuters)

It is from positions seven and upwards where the greatest opposition would come.

Liverpool, for obvious reasons, would fight tooth and nail to block any attempts to deny them the title, with Jurgen Klopp’s side two wins away from being crowned champions

(AP)

Third-placed Leicester would have to give up Champions League qualification, while Wolves and Sheffield United are both pushing hard for a top four (five) finish.

United – for all their rivalry with Liverpool – are also well in the race for the Champions League places and deep into two more competitions, the FA Cup and Europa League.

Currently on a run of 11 games undefeated, there is a feeling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s revolution is taking shape. And even if they have to watch their most hated rivals lift the title, there is real belief this will prove a positive campaign.

(Getty Images)

There are also the financial implications of missing out on Champions League football – including a clause in their 10-year, £750million sponsorship deal with Adidas.

They face the prospect of a 30 percent cut if they fail to qualify for the competition two years in succession.

The exceptional circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak could yet come into play in terms of that clause, but that is unclear.

So, ironically, United could become one of Liverpool’s biggest allies.

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Chelsea – on the other hand – may well be happy to ensure a return to the Champions League without the worry of looking over their shoulder at the five points that separate them from the three clubs that make up the chasing pack.

City have little to lose if the Premier League is voided. Pep Guardiola’s side will safely finish top four, which will be meaningless if their appeal against their ban is rejected by CAS.

Voiding, however, would also mean they don’t relinquish their title.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Loosely counting, it is easy to come up with 11 clubs who would clearly benefit from voiding the season.

Floating votes could well come from Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley and City.

It would take three from those four to deliver the necessary majority.

And to think we thought this title race would end without any drama.