🔥How VR is helping victims of Grenfell engage with mental health services🔥

“On the morning of the fire, there were NHS staff on-site, responding,” says Ross O’Brien, former deputy director of the Grenfell Health and Wellbeing Service (GHWS).

“Over the period of the next three months, we developed a trauma service separate to other NHS services available; a distinct service for people affected by Grenfell. But what we found in the first couple of months directly after [the disaster] was, a huge amount of distrust in the community for agencies that were trying to support the initial relief effort, and the wellbeing effort afterwards.”

When a fire broke out on the fourth floor of a 24-storey tower block, ‘Grenfell’, in North Kensington on June 14 2017, few could have predicted the horror that would unfold. Seventy-two people lost their lives. And of the over 200 survivors, all were made homeless by the blaze.

In the months that followed, the NHS predicted over 11,000 people in the wider Grenfell area would have been affected by the disaster. More worrying still, the vast majority were not receiving medical support. Traditional routes to engagement with mental health services, such as GPs referrals, community centres and leaflets, were proving futile. A new approach was needed – and fast.

This was how Ross O’Brien – now, digital innovation director for Central North West London (CNWL) NHS Trust – came to work with Rosie Collins, founder of neuroscience and tech creative studio, The FRED Company. The pair teamed up to engage hard-to-reach members of the community and began by visiting key support groups, such as Grenfell United, the Rugby Portobello Trust, The Curve and The Harrow Club, and a number of churches. But they didn’t turn up empty-handed; a most unusual icebreaker arrived with them: virtual reality (VR) headsets.

“What we realised from those initial conversations was just how much of a powerful tool VR is,” Ross reveals. “By virtue of the fact that we were offering people the opportunity to use it, they were really open with us and really wanted to engage in quite difficult conversations.

“When we said we were from the NHS and why we were there – to offer support – people opened up extremely rapidly.”

He adds, “They wanted to talk to us about things they’d heard or about friends or loved ones who had been involved in some way. Sometimes we would find out that they had been directly involved or had lived in the tower.”

Alongside outreach workers, Ross and Rosie went out onto the streets of North Kensington, specifically to Portobello Road, in an attempt to reach the community there as well. Presenting passersby with the opportunity to ‘ride a roller-coaster’, ‘experience a wing-walk’ or ‘visit the International Space Station’ through the power of VR proved an intriguing invitation.

“We realised very quickly the impact of that immediate ‘wow’ factor with VR, which gets people engaged in the first place,” Rosie explains.

“And the fact that sharing that kind of exciting experience with somebody is quite bonding. This was really useful in helping relationships between practitioners and service-users, especially where there may be wariness around people linked to authority [and/or] government.”

She continues, “It [also did] something else, in terms of opening people up. People come out of VR, in any context, and they will tell you what they have seen and want to talk about the experience they’ve had. You find that that can go over into talking about the more difficult things.”

Ross adds, “When people started to talk to us, seeing us as normal human beings not scary clinicians or people from a government authority they weren’t sure whether they trusted or not, they started to talk to us about how they felt and what happened in terms of Grenfell. We started to use the opportunity to screen people – so we would ask whether they had been affected by Grenfell and whether they wanted to ask some questions which might enable us to help them with their wellbeing.”

This lead to referrals directly into the GHWS where, for instance, courses of therapy were offered.

“Some people would say, ‘Well, I’m ok, but my son has gone within himself – would you be able to talk to my son?’,” Ross says. “Or they’d say, ‘I’m worried about my neighbour’s behaviour recently, they’re telling me they’re not sleeping but they’re not talking to anybody,’.

“It’s just really opened up our ability to engage the community on a larger scale and bring them into the service.”

Rapid advancement in the technology has served to assist their progress. When they started out, a VR headset required a computer to operate. “It was actually quite unwieldy – lots of wires and stands, and the need for power points,” Rosie remembers. “It wasn’t very practical for doing the kind of work that we wanted to do.”

Now, however, it’s possible to carry two full-room scale virtual reality kits in the small confines of a rucksack.

The cost has also significantly improved. A PC-powered headset in 2017 was priced at between £500 and £600, but a powerful computer and peripherals like stands, cables, wires were also imperative – “all of which were expensive and made its use very impractical in lots of healthcare and workshop settings,” Rosie explains. It could have cost up to £2,000.

Today, a wireless room-scale VR setup can be purchased for just £400. “The cost is coming way down,” says Rosie. “Plus kits like the Oculus Quest are now really user-friendly. Anyone can learn to use it very quickly, much like using apps on your phone.

“It’s [also] totally wireless, which means we can pop-up in less than five minutes, pretty much anywhere, with amazing room-scale VR experiences.”

She adds, “I think we’re going to see more and more of it as people realise it’s actually very accessible.”

Ross and Rosie’s efforts, and those of the GHWS at large (which is part of the CNWL NHS Trust), have ensured that as of October 2019, 10,335 adults and children have been screened for bereavement, trauma and wellbeing requirements following the Grenfell tragedy.

“We’ve reached out to tens of thousands of people,” says Ross. “We have funding for the service for the next five years, and our intention is to be there for the long haul.”

It’s important that it is. While the first phase of the public inquiry into Grenfell was completed in October, the second phase is scheduled to start in January of next year. Set to address a number of issues relating to the disaster, on the agenda will be an investigation into the building’s design, composition and fire and safety measures.

“It’s going to scratch wounds,” says Ross, “And reopen a lot of feelings, and emotions, and traumatic thoughts for people.”

Other matters relating to the fire continue to cause concern. One of which is air quality; whether the fire has resulted in increased levels of pollution – of particulate matter and/or asbestos – in the area.

But perhaps the greatest problem still facing the neighbourhood is the issue of the tower site itself. The community are at the heart of determining its future. No decision has yet been made, but, with the support of the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, they are to agree a suitable memorial.

It is not yet clear whether this will involve bringing the building down. But as Ross says, “if that’s what the community decides, the trauma of the building being slowly removed – that time is going to be so difficult”.

He remains adamant, however, that the CNWL NHS Trust will continue its work supplying mental health services to those affected.

“We will be there, offering therapy for children, adolescents and adults, trying to do what we’re doing now in terms of VR, and also engaging in different ways as well, so it’s not just one kind of approach.”

He adds, “There are multiple different ways to engage people and get them to understand what we’re offering – and that we’re there for them, essentially.”