🔥How UK charities are collecting for the elderly and responding to the coronavirus crisis🔥

Charity bosses are relying on the spirit of solidarity to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Government’s health advisers warning that the Covid-19 outbreak is only just beginning, fears have grown that some charities could take a financial hit.

But many Londoners and Brits are already pulling together to help the elderly, who are most at risk from the illness.

Here, we take a look at how charities are responding to the coronavirus crisis, and how you can help.

The London marathon has been postponed due to coronavirus (AFP via Getty Images)

Are charities in trouble?

For many charities, the hundreds of fun runs, bake sales and other fundraising events that volunteers hold each year are a lifeline.

But the Government has urged against all “non-essential” social contact and large gatherings, as part of a package of stringent social distancing measures to stem the outbreak.

Voluntary leaders worry it could mean hundreds of events are cancelled. Next month’s London marathon, which raised £66m last year for charities, has already been postponed until October.

Many charities rely on a volunteer base of mainly over-65s. The Government has “strongly advised” over 70s to avoid all social contact with others, with this age group prone to severe Covid-19-related complications.

Karl Wilding, chief executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, told the Standard: “Charities are facing a real crunch, with more pressure on the services at the same time as losing out on fundraising income and while many older volunteers will be advised to stay indoors.”

How are Brits helping?

(PA)

Volunteers across London and the country are rallying round the elderly and helping keep charities afloat.

Age UK London told the Standard its 23 branches across the capital are building befriending services so that the most isolated people receive phone or video calls. They are also providing digital inclusion training to give the elderly access to the latest news.

In Wandsworth, Kensington, Barnet and Camden campaigners are also delivering essential items including medical prescriptions and emergency packages of food and household items.

In Ealing, the group BEfriend helps tackle loneliness by linking socially isolated pensioners with volunteers are buying essentials for self-isolating elderly locals who have no access to their bank branch.

So many people have reacted to their plea for £5 donations, that their website crashed for a short while on Tuesday afternoon.

How can we help?

With the vulnerable, elderly and charities themselves all exposed by the virus, there are ways we can all help.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said combatting the loneliness of self-isolation for over-70s is paramount.

“First and foremost, it will be important to make sure older and more vulnerable people have the things they need to stay safe and well at home. Picking up some shopping, prescriptions or running some errands could be a major help,” she told the Standard.

“However we also know that staying home alone creates its own risks. In particular the risk of becoming physically inactive and of a growing sense of loneliness and isolation which might occur after a prolonged period indoors.

“Doing what we can to encourage older people to stay physically active at home and ensuring they remain connected and included will be essential. This could mean making sure people have what they need to keep going with their hobbies and interests, for example going to libraries for older people, or items that can help with hobbies, like wool if they are knitters.”

Mr Wilding added: “The best thing everyone can do for now is to check in on neighbours and see whether they need help. The government and charities are working together on other ways for people to help out and there’ll be information on this in the coming days.”

Guidance from the Charity Commission, the government watchdog, says everyone should check their register of charities to find local, genuine groups that can be trusted with donations.

You can follow the latest updates here.