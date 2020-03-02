🔥How Tyson Fury inspires Watford's knockout win over Liverpool🔥

Watford took inspiration from Tyson Fury’s stunning victory over Deontay Wilder as the Hornets stunned Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, Troy Deeney has revealed.

Liverpool headed to Vicarage Road on Saturday evening having won 26 of their opening 27 League games this season, leaving them well on course to lift the title.

The prospect of matching Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in going a whole Premier League season also lay on the horizon – but Watford had other ideas.

A brace from Ismaila Sarr, who then set up Deeney for the final goal of a 3-0 Watford win, saw champions-in-waiting Liverpool beaten in the league for the first time since January 2019.

Watford were great value for their convincing victory, limiting Liverpool – unbeaten in 44 games heading to Vicarage Road – to just one shot on target.

A run of five winless games had Nigel Pearson’s side on the ropes in their quest for top-flight survival but they moved out of the relegation zone on goal difference following the shock result.

Deeney said the Watford players had taken a leaf out of Fury’s book when deciding to attack Liverpool, the British boxer having beaten Wilder for the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas the previous weekend.

“We took heed from Tyson Fury,” Deeney said.

“We thought we’re going to go on the front foot and have it out with them. We were good and they were a little bit off.

“Let’s not act like they were at their best. We took our chances and I don’t know what more to say. I don’t want to be disrespectful to them.”

Additional reporting by PA.