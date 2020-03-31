🔥How Trent Alexander-Arnold 'eye-opener' put Liverpool teen Neco Williams on same path to first team🔥

Neco Williams has revealed how Trent Alexander-Arnold is inspiring his bid to become a first-team regular at Liverpool.

The 18-year-old has emerged from the academy to take his first steps in senior football this season, clocking up five appearances in total since making his debut against Arsenal in the League Cup in October.

Williams has also made the permanent move up to Melwood, where he trains alongside Jurgen Klopp’s squad on a daily basis.

And, for the Welshman, the main benefit of that decision is obvious: more time watching fellow right-back Alexander-Arnold up close.

“It’s just kind of an eye-opener to prove to people that anything is possible with hard work and dedication,” he told the club’s official website.

“Trent was at the Academy from a young age and he’s gone up through the ranks. Now he’s obviously one of the best right-backs in the world and he’s playing unbelievably.

“So I think for all the Academy, it doesn’t matter what position, it’s just an eye-opener to prove to people that it is possible.

“When I’m training obviously I’m trying to focus on myself and my own game but at the same time, I’m watching Trent and trying to study how he plays also and try to take bits and parts of what he does into my game.

“I think that’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve been going up there [Melwood]. That’s definitely improving me as a player.”

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Shrewsbury | 04/02/2020

Alongside Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, Williams is part of a small group of young players who Jurgen Klopp clearly believes have the potential to become regulars for the senior team.

And the Wrexham-born defender could not be more grateful for the opportunities he has received in the last 12 months.

On the manager, he added: “He’s been unbelievable, he’s unbelievable with all the youngsters that go up. Whenever we need help or support, he’s always there.

“He’ll have banter with us and treat us normally, like a normal player of his. Whoever it is – if we’re a youngster or one of his older, senior players – he treats us all the same. We all have the same banter and it’s good times up at Melwood.

Pathway to stardom: Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I’m just taking it day by day, just grasping it all in. It’s unbelievable training and being with one of the best teams in the world.

“To train with them every day, gaining experience is improving me as a player. I’m just growing in confidence every time I train with them.

“It is still a bit surreal. Like when you go in training and see the players, you kind of pinch yourself and be like, ‘Am I really here?’

“But as soon as you get on the grass, all your emotions go and you just focus on trying to do as best as you can.”