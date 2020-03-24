🔥How to wrap a Christmas present perfectly🔥

It’s just under a week until Christmas so it’s time to think about how you’re going to showcase the presents you’ve bought.

There’s no point choosing the ideal gift if you don’t put any effort into wrapping it nicely.

So we’ve made an instructional video and rounded up four different wrapping papers to help give your gifts the wow-factor on Christmas Day – before they’ve even been opened.

BOTANICAL WRAPPING PAPER

From prickly cacti to spiky aloe vera, the houseplant phenomenon has shown no sign of going away in 2018. So it’s no surprise the trend has made it onto wrapping paper.

Rex London’s Desert Bloom paper has all your favourite succulents in one place and is perfect for those with green fingers.

NOVELTY GRAPHIC GIFT WRAP

For family and friends who might chuckle at an elasmobranchii wearing a Santa hat, head to Paperchase for a fun Christmas wrapping paper.

Featuring sharks nestled among Christmas trees, this wrapping paper is recyclable, so you’re also doing your bit for the environment.

ECO-FRIENDLY WRAPPING PAPER

As we all become more aware of the amount of waste we produce and try to cut back on the amount we throw away, sustainable wrapping paper options are becoming more widely available.

This recyclable Paperchase offering means you won’t have to compromise on seasonal oomph while saving the planet thanks to the white Christmas tree print gives .

Those keen to have a sustainable Christmas will be pleased to know it’s also made from recycled materials.

Nothing beats traditional Christmas colours to help evoke festive joy.

Eco-friendly brand Re-wrapped have opted for a Scandi theme to give their traditional biodegradable wrapping paper a twist.

Made entirely from post consumer waste – with pulp that has not been bleached – the pheasants and Christmas tree design are printed using environmentally friendly vegetable inks and come with a matching tag.