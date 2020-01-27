🔥How to watch Wales v Italy on TV and live stream🔥

Wales will hope to kick-start their Six Nations title defence in style when they host Italy in the tournament opener.

Warren Gatland has departed and new coach Wayne Pivac has huge shoes to fill. He will hope for a drama-free Six Nations debut against the typical whipping boys, Italy.

Dan Biggar will be expected to inspire Wales throughout the tournament, so too captain Alun Wyn Jones, though confidence in Wales’ ability to defend their crown has waned in recent months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 2: 15pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Wales v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One (from 1: 40pm) and S4C (from 1: 30pm).

How to live stream Wales v Italy

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.