🔥How to watch theatre, dance, comedy and classical music online🔥

It’s a brave new world we’re living in, and we need an artistic escape now more than ever.

The creative community lost no time in putting their heads together to help get us through this period of isolation, by beaming their shows straight into our homes.

From brand new projects inspired by quarantine in the age of coronavirus to critically acclaimed old favourites, we’ve gathered some of the best in theatre, dance, comedy and classical to see you through all those evenings in.

Donmar Warehouse’s Shakespeare Trilogy

Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female trilogy made huge waves at the Donmar in 2016. If you missed out on the chance to see Harriet Walter, Jade Anouka, Sheila Atim and Jackie Clune taking on multiple roles in Julius Caesar, Henry IV and The Tempest – but now the opporturnity presents itself again on Marquee TV.

If that’s not enough Shakespeare for you, Marquee TV is also bursting at the seams with the RSC’s biggest hitters from recent years, including David Tennant starring in Richard II and Paapa Essiedu as Hamlet. There are also behind-the-scenes cast interviews and insights if you want to delve a little deeper.

Where to watch: Marquee TV (30 day free trial, then £8.99 monthly)

Hampstead Theatre’s I And You

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams made her stage debut at the Hampstead Theatre in 2018, playing a teenage girl in quarantine in Lauren Gunderson’s I And You. The show was filmed and edited specifically for IGTV on Instagram at the time, and is now back streaming again on the theatre’s account.

Where to watch: @hampstead_theatre or @lalatellsastory, until Sunday March 29

Maisie Williams in I and You at the Hampstead Theatre – in pictures

Oscar Wilde season

Two members of the Fox family acting dynasty star in An Ideal Husband: real-life father and son Edward and Freddie Fox play fiction father and son Lord Caversham and Lord Goring. The Standard’s 2018 review of the show in the West End called it “light on its feet but also profound; witty but, when it really matters, true.” It is joined by Lady Windemere’s Fan, A Woman of No Importance and, of course, The Importance of Being Earnest, in Marquee TV’s Oscar Wilde section.

Where to watch: Marquee TV (30 day free trial, then £8.99 monthly)

Isolated But Open: Voices From Across the Shutdown

When theatres began to close last week, Papatango was one of the first to launch a project in response. Isolated But Open will be made up of 12 monologues – 10 submitted and two written by playwrights Rachel De-Lahay and Anders Lustgarten – which will be available to view for free online. Susan Wokoma will read De-Lahay’s Balcony Bonding about two neighbours meeting after self-isolation, and Danny Kirrane will perform Lustgarten’s Solastalgia, a reflection of humanity’s place in the world.

Where to watch: papatango.co.uk, from March 27

The Bunker’s final week

The Bunker Theatre’s time was already coming to an end in March. Its final offering Where Do We Go Next? seems all the more pertinent now that the entire industry is facing similar uncertainty. Six new short plays can be viewed this week, talking about complexities of race, class, gender and rural isolation when trying to be heard. The series sees underrepresented writers consider just how important diverse and political theatre is, and how we keep the spaces to nurture it alive.

Where to watch: wheredowegonext.squarespace.com, until Sunday March 29

Patricia Gets Ready

Martha Watson Allpress’ first full-length play was recently met with a great response when it debuted at Vault Festival. It follows Patricia, who has spent a year crafting the exact words she’d say if she saw her ex. After she bumps into him and accidentally agrees to dinner, she has to contend with what the relationship made her into and how she managed to survive it. The play is screened on new virtual reality on-demand platform for theatre, LIVR, which lets you watch shows in 360°. You’ll also find Joana Nastari’s FYou Pay Me and Matilda Ibini’s Little Miss Burden, which both ran at the Bunker Theatre.

Where to watch: LIVR (30 day free trial, then £5.99 monthly)

Cyprus Avenue

David Ireland’s acclaimed dark comedy is a story of sectarian trauma in Northern Ireland, told through a man who mistakes his baby granddaughter for Gerry Adams. This filmed version mixes the Royal Court Theatre’s live performance with clips shot on location in Belfast. Stephen Rea stars in Vicky Featherstone’s production, first seen at the Royal Court in 2016.

Where to watch: Royal Court website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, from March 27 for a month

The Crucible

Richard Armitage is John Proctor in the Old Vic’s production of The Crucible. First staged at the Old Vic in 2014, Yaël Farber directed Arthur Miller’s play about the Salem witch trials to great acclaim (the Standard gave it five stars) and it’s now streaming on Digital Theatre.

Digital Theatre has loads more shows available, from dramas to musical theatre. You can take your pick of Sheridan Smith starring in Funny Girl, the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Into The Woods and Maxine Peake playing Hamlet, not to mention many RSC productions.

Where to watch: Digital Theatre, £9.99 a month or £7.99 for individual plays

Unprecedented season by Headlong

(Getty Images)

Evening Standard Theatre Awards best newcomer Jasmine Lee-Jones and Quiz writer James Graham are just two of the many playwrights to be composing work for Headlong theatre company’s upcoming digital season. The new series, Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation will see actors performing each piece broadcast with both live and pre-recorded material.

Where to watch: headlong.co.uk, from April

Check Up: Our NHS @ 70

Comedian Mark Thomas has brought back his 2018 one–man show to raise money for the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food supplies. Originally running in London at the Arcola Theatre, the play charts the entire life of the NHS, based on his interviews with NHS staff and healthcare experts.

Where to watch: Download from gofasterstripe.com until March 26 with a donation to the Trussell Trust

It’s True, It’s True, It’s True

Breach Theatre’s play about Artemisia Gentileschi was due to run at the Barbican Theatre before it announced its closure. Now, it will run on YouTube for a month instead, starting on March 31, when it was supposed to open. The play follows Artemisia, whose significance as an artist was overshadowed in her lifetime by a sexual assault. In 1612, Agostino Tassi was tried for the rape of the painter when she was just 15, in a case that lasted seven months and gripped Renaissance Rome. Breach Theatre has taken the court transcripts to the stage, asking how much has changed in the intervening years, and paying tribute to a woman who took revenge through her art.

Where to watch: YouTube via Breach Theatre

Royal Opera House

(Luke Hayes)

The Royal Opera House will be sharing some of its best ballet and opera performances from the archive. The Royal Ballet’s Peter and the Wolf and Metamorphosis are joined by the Royal Opera’s Acis and Galatea, La traviata and Così fan tutte on Marquee TV. BBC iPlayer also has the ROH’s Mayerling, Pappano’s Greatest Arias and Darcey Bussell: Looking for Margot, among their classical and ballet offerings.

Where to watch: Marquee TV (30 day free trial, then £8.99 monthly), Facebook, YouTube, from March 27

Windrush: Movement of the People

The first contemporary dance piece to explore the arrival of the SS Empire Windrush to the UK was created by Sharon Watson for Phoenix Dance Theatre. They perform the piece to an original soundtrack of calypso, jazz, gospel and reggae, shining a light on this era in Black British history.

Where to watch: Marquee TV (30 day free trial, then £8.99 monthly)

Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage

(Luke Waddington)

While some are digging into archives, Sadler’s Wells is bringing some new works to their Digital Stage. The newly filmed dance performances will be released each week from March 27, starting with BalletBoyz’s Deluxe, Wilkie Branson’s TOM and Rumpelstiltskin by balletLORENT, all of which were due to run live at the theatre. Sadler’s also have dance films choreographed for the screen to share, including National Youth Dance Company’s MADHEAD.

Where to watch: Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage

Drew McOnie’s digital dance festival

Choreographer Drew McOnie is handing his company’s Instagram account over to a series of short dance films. He’ll be selecting and showcasing one to two minute routines that respond to the new socially distant world we’re now living in, and celebrating the dance community’s refusing to stop creating art, despite physical barriers.

Where to watch: Instagram, from March 31

Always Playing by London Symphony Orchestra

Two full-length concerts a week come straight to your screens thanks to the London Symphony Orchestra. The digital Always Playing season is scheduled in place of the LSO’s regular Thursday and Sunday evening concerts at the Barbican, and will be accompanied by artist interviews, playlists and activities.

Where to watch: LSO

Next Up Comedy

(Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

If it’s the full stand-up experience you’re missing, Next Up is the place to go to find the comedian’s sets. Jordan Brookes, Gina Yashere, Rachel Parris and Richard Herring are just a few you’ll be able to find, or pretend you’re at the real thing in the Live from the Soho Theatre section.

Where to watch: Next Up (from £4.79 per month)

The Stay at Home Show

In place of their regular podcasts, Josie Long and Robin Ince have created a series of shows to keep comedy fans connected. Sara Pascoe, Stephen Merchant, Al Murray and Jo Brand are among the names set to appear in upcoming shows, streaming live from YouTube.

Where to watch: YouTube via Cosmic Shambles